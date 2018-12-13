Yes, you read that right, Pitbull tackled Toto’s “Africa.” Take that, Weezer!

Technically, the song is titled “Ocean to Ocean,” but the chorus (and some of the background instrumental) is pure Toto, with some ample support from Rhea.

Check out the full song embedded above, and below is some more exclusive goodness from the Aquaman soundtrack. The track plays within the film itself when our heroes venture into the Sahara Desert.

“The ocean, the sea and any body of water, to me, is true freedom,” said Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull) in a statement. “The ocean has always been the border from where my parents came from Cuba and the United States, which gives us freedom. That’s why I respect water. Bottom line: water gives us freedom.”

Another standout from the soundtrack is the track “Everything I Need” by Skylar Grey:

The soundtrack will be available Dec. 14, 2018, one week before the film is in U.S. theaters. Aquaman features an original score by composer Rupert Gregson-Williams (Wonder Woman).

“Writing the themes for the different characters was awesome,” Gregson-Williams said. “Arthur Curry has such a strong character—he’s a real rock star—so I felt he deserved a big melody. He gets to rock out for certain intense moments too. Orm is Atlantean, and the score I wrote for Atlantis is in big contrast to the score for the surface world, epic and glorious. Black Manta inspired a more industrial, electronic feel. And, of course, there’s romance—two in fact. Atlantis and the entire world James created is truly amazing, giving me such a rich opportunity.”

Here’s a track from Gregson-Williams’ score:

Here’s the full tracklist:

— “Everything I Need (Film Version)” - Skylar Grey

— Arthur

— Kingdom Of Atlantis

— It Wasn’t Meant To Be

— Atlantean Soldiers

— What Does That Even Mean?

— The Legend Of Atlan

— Swimming Lessons

— The Black Manta

— What Could Be Greater Than A King?

— Permission To Come Aboard

— Suited And Booted

— Between Land And Sea

— He Commands The Sea

— Map In A Bottle

— The Ring Of Fire

— Reunited

— “Everything I Need” – Skylar Grey

— “Ocean To Ocean” – Pitbull feat. Rhea

— “Trench Engaged (from Kingdom of The Trench)” – Joseph Bishara

Related: