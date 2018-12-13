Kanye West goes on Twitter tirade against Drake, then says, 'It's all love,' then accuses Drake of threatening him

Turns out it’s not “all love.”

The latest chapter in their back-and-forth saga came Thursday as West unleashed a series of tweets seemingly aimed at Drake. The first was a screenshot of a text message from a person identified as Free (presumably a member of West’s producing team) saying Drake had sent over a clearance request for “Say What’s Real,” his 2009 track from the mixtape So Far Gone that sampled West’s “Say You Will,” from 808s & Heartbreak. West captioned the screenshot, “This proves sh— faker than wrestling.”

This proves shit faker than wrestling pic.twitter.com/E9wzNycJna — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

West went on to tweet a series of grievances toward his fellow rapper, such as Drake’s not apologizing for his verse on French Montana’s “No Stylist” in which he said, “I told her, ‘Don’t wear no 350s round me,’” a reference to West’s Adidas sneakers. Or his texting Kris Jenner behind West’s back. Or his sending purple emojis. Or his apologizing through Scooter Braun or Travis Scott and not to West directly. Or his buying out the first two rows at a Pusha T concert in Toronto, which was ultimately canceled when a fight broke out on stage.

Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro You sneak dissing on trav records and texting Kris talking bout how’s the family — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Sending purple emojis When I’m dealing with mental shit I need my apologies now Not through scooter either Not through Travis — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Buying first two rows at Pusha show got me hot bro — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

West also made sure to say that he didn’t tell Pusha T that Drake has a son, an issue that has been speculated about as the start of the rappers’ falling out. After Pusha T revealed that Drake has a child in “The Story of Adidon,” Drake went on Lebron James’ The Shop and accused West of leaking the information to him. Pusha T later denied that West was the one who told him about Drake’s son.

I told you I ain’t tell Pusha about your son — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

After the dust from West’s initial tweetstorm settled, it seemed he was ready for reconciliation, as he wrote, “I would never intentionally hurt you bro,” and then, “It’s all love bro bro but don’t play with me. You stay too close to be playing all these industry games bro.”

Stop this already bro You getting people hurt out here And over what — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

This ain’t about who could pay to have something done to somebody This man to man bro This been bothering me too long — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

I would never intentionally try to hurt you bro I never even heard none of the diss records That ain’t my MO never did a diss record — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

It’s all love bro bro but don’t play with me. You stay too close to be playing all these industry games bro — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

It looked like Drake wasn’t feeling the “It’s all love” vibe when he posted an Instagram story with several crying-laughing emojis. But then West, after posting a cryptic Bible verse, followed up by tweeting, “Drake finally called.” And then, “Mission accomplished.”

Did Ye just want Drake to give him a call? Is the beef now squashed? We can’t be sure. But in classic Kanye style, he added one semi-trolling tweet that left the state of their relationship ambiguous: “By the way… not cleared.”

Drake finally called — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

By the way… not cleared😂 — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Then, just when it seemed like they were maybe reconciling, Kanye released a new batch of tweets aimed at Drake, starting with, “Drake called trying to threatened me.”

Drake called trying to threatened me — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

He then posted many, many tweets, where he, among other things, says the person Drake set up to run onstage at the Pusha T concert is in critical condition, says if anything happens to his family Drake should be suspected, accuses Drake of threatening Kid Cudi, and accuses him of picking on people with mental health issues.

The kid he had run on stage at Pushas concert is in critical condition — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect So cut the tough talk — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

When Cudi was in the hospital he sent shots — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

You pick@on people with mental health issues — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

He also posted many tweets about how he influenced Drake. Saying he’s Drake’s “idol” and “There would never be a drake without a Kanye west so never come out your mouth with a threat” and “I’m the guy with the pink polo that made a way for him.”

Ye never been easy. I navigated these waters before you. That’s why you could be you — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

When I go through shit he fucks with me and I’m his idol — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

I’m the guy with the pink polo that made a way for him — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

There would never be a drake without a Kanye west so never come out your mouth with a threat — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

He then seemed to simmer down a bit, saying that he would never fight Drake or make a diss track, that he would never “intentionally hurt” Drake and “You’re mad at me for something I didn’t do,” ostensibly referring to the Pusha T leak about Drake’s child again.

I’m Ye bro Remember that I love you I would never intentionally hurt you That’s what I’ve been saying to you — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

You’re mad at me for something I didn’t do — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

It’s currently unclear if Kanye will ever stop tweeting about Drake or if the rappers will ever reconcile. The state of the feud is more complicated than ever.

Drake this is what they want — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Related content: