The great “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” debate of 2018 continues. Now the daughter of the 1944 song’s composer is weighing in and defending the holiday classic against accusations that it’s an ode to date rape.

“Bill Cosby ruined it for everybody,” Susan Loesser, the 74-year-old daughter of Broadway legend Frank Loesser, told NBC News. “Way before #Me Too, I would hear from time to time people call it a date rape song. I would get annoyed because it’s a song my father wrote for him and my mother to sing at parties. But ever since Cosby was accused of drugging women, I hear the date rape thing all the time.”

Loesser’s father died in 1969 and she says her father would be “furious” at the controversy surrounding the song, which made nationwide headlines earlier this month when it was banned by a Cleveland radio station after the station received listener complaints. Since the controversy went viral, other radio stations in Colorado, California and Toronto have also banned the song. (Though one station, in Denver, reportedly returned the song to its airwaves after a poll showed 95 percent of listeners voting to keep it).

“I think my father would be furious at that,” Loesser said of the stations that have banned the song. “People used to say ‘what’s in this drink’ as a joke. You know, ‘this drink is going straight to my head so what’s in this drink?’ Back then it didn’t mean you drugged me … Absolutely I get it. But I think it would be good if people looked at the song in the context of the time. It was written in 1944.”

USA Today points out that Saturday Night Live linked the song to Cosby in a 2015 episode that aired after the comedian was accused by 60 women of drugging and assaulting them. The sketch shows Kenan Thompson as Cosby singing “Baby It’s Cold Outside” with a woman on a couch.

Here is the original video from Neptune’s Daughter, a 1949 musical romantic comedy film starring Esther Williams and Red Skelton.

Here are the full lyrics to the song: