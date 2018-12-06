The 10 most-viewed music videos on YouTube in 2018

YouTube has released its list of top music videos of 2018, and it turns out teamwork is a powerful force: the “Te Bote Remix” from Casper, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny, and Ozuna dominated the list with 1.44 billion views since its release last April. Eight of the 10 most-viewed music videos this year were in Spanish (another Spanish-language song, “Despacito,” topped the list last year.)

Although Drake’s song “In My Feelings” spawned a massive viral dance challenge, it was his music video for “God’s Plan” — in which he gave away nearly $1 million to hurricane relief in Miami — that earned him the No. 8 spot on the list.

The other English-language music video is Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You,” which features Cardi B and included cameos from Sarah Silverman, Gal Gadot, Tiffany Haddish, Ellen, and gymnast Aly Raisman.

Originally recorded 20 years ago, “Dame Tu Cosita,” landing at No. 7, became a viral sensation thanks to a French animation of an alien that led to the track being re-released.

Take a look at the top 10 music videos of the year below:

YouTube also released its list of top trending (non-music) videos, which includes the Walmart yodeling kid, and an explanation of the “Laurel” vs. “Yanny” phenomenon.

Here is that full list:

