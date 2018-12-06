The 10 most-viewed music videos on YouTube in 2018

YouTube has released its list of top music videos of 2018, and it turns out teamwork is a powerful force: the “Te Bote Remix” from Casper, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny, and Ozuna dominated the list with 1.44 billion views since its release last April. Eight of the 10 most-viewed music videos this year were in Spanish (another Spanish-language song, “Despacito,” topped the list last year.)
Although Drake’s song “In My Feelings” spawned a massive viral dance challenge, it was his music video for “God’s Plan” — in which he gave away nearly $1 million to hurricane relief in Miami — that earned him the No. 8 spot on the list.
The other English-language music video is Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You,” which features Cardi B and included cameos from Sarah Silverman, Gal Gadot, Tiffany Haddish, Ellen, and gymnast Aly Raisman.
Originally recorded 20 years ago, “Dame Tu Cosita,” landing at No. 7, became a viral sensation thanks to a French animation of an alien that led to the track being re-released.
Take a look at the top 10 music videos of the year below:
- Te Bote Remix – Casper, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny, Ozuna | Video Oficial
- Nicky Jam x J. Balvin – X (EQUIS) | Video Oficial | Prod. Afro Bros & Jeon
- Maroon 5 – Girls Like You ft. Cardi B
- Daddy Yankee | Dura (Video Oficial)
- Ozuna x Romeo Santos – El Farsante (Remix) (Video Oficial)
- Becky G, Natti Natasha – Sin Pijama (Video Oficial)
- El Chombo – Dame Tu Cosita feat. Cutty Ranks (Official Video) [Ultra Music]
- Drake – God’s Plan
- Reik – Me Niego ft. Ozuna, Wisin (Video Oficial)
- Vaina Loca – Ozuna x Manuel Turizo (Video Oficial)
YouTube also released its list of top trending (non-music) videos, which includes the Walmart yodeling kid, and an explanation of the “Laurel” vs. “Yanny” phenomenon.
Here is that full list:
- To Our Daughter
- Real Life Trick Shots 2 | Dude Perfect
- we broke up
- Walmart yodeling kid
- Do You Hear “Yanny” or “Laurel”? (SOLVED with SCIENCE)
- Portugal v Spain – 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ – MATCH 3
- Build Swimming Pool Around Underground House
- Cobra Kai Ep 1 – “Ace Degenerate” – The Karate Kid Saga Continues
- Behan Bhai Ki School Life – Amit Bhadana
- NGƯỜI TRONG GIANG HỒ PHẦN 6 | LÂM CHẤN KHANG | FULL 4K | TRUYỀN NHÂN QUAN NHỊ CA | PHIM CA NHẠC 2018
Related content:
Comments