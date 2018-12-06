Reba McEntire performance moves George Bush to tears at father's funeral

Reba McEntire sings "The Lord's Prayer" at a funeral service honoring former Pres. George H.W. Bush. https://t.co/GVUtvaVWZW #Remembering41 pic.twitter.com/pe5VkN5FFT — ABC News (@ABC) December 6, 2018

Reba McEntire‘s musical tribute to George H.W. Bush left his grieving son George W. Bush in tears.

The country icon and recent Kennedy Centers Honoree, 63, performed her rendition of the “The Lord’s Prayer” towards the end of the memorial service on Thursday at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston. During McEntire’s performance, Bush 43 was seen in the front pew wiping tears from his eyes as he sat next to wife Laura.

Also at the funeral, The Oak Ridge Boys, who were one of Bush 41’s favorite country bands, sang “Amazing Grace.”

Following the 41st commander-in-chief’s death last Friday at the age of 94, McEntire paid tribute to her “great friend” on Instagram.

“Everyone in the country music business was so honored when President and Mrs. Bush joined us at the @cma awards. #greatpresident #greatfriend,” the singer wrote on Dec. 1, along with a photo from the 1991 CMA Awards.

“One of many great time we got to be with President Bush. Mrs. Bush is smiling up a storm this morning! What a great life he had,” McEntire captioned a group portrait that included George W., former presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter as well as Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks and Kid Rock.

Thursday’s final memorial service was an emotional farewell for many members of Bush’s extended family. Former secretary of state and longtime best friend Jim Baker fought back tears during his emotional eulogy during which he called Bush “a truly beautiful human being,” adding, “For more than 60 years, George Herbert Walker Bush has been my friend, and he’s been my role model.”

And on Wednesday, George W. choked up at the Washington National Cathedral when he remembered his political predecessor and beloved parent. “The best father a son or daughter could have,” he said.

