Buzzcocks singer Pete Shelley dies at age 63

Buzzcocks singer Pete Shelley has died at the age of 63. The British punk band’s management told the BBC that Shelley died Thursday in Estonia where he was living. Shelley’s Buzzcocks bandmates have issued a statement on the group’s official site announcing “with great sadness that we confirm the death of Pete Shelley, one of the UK’s most influential and prolific songwriters and co-founder of the seminal original punk band Buzzcocks.”

Shelley formed the Buzzcocks with fellow singer Howard Devoto in 1976 and wrote their most famous song, 1978’s “Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve).” Following the band’s breakup, Shelley released a string of solo albums, including 1981’s Homosapien and 1983’s XL1. The Buzzcocks re-formed in 1989.

Those who have paid tribute to Shelley on Twitter include Everything but the Girl singer Tracey Thorn and writer Neil Gaiman. You can see their tweets, below.

Oh God but I loved Buzzcocks. And Pete Shelley was an amazing songwriter. "But after all life's only death's recompense." RIP ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/vAAg7Jui52 — Tracey Thorn (@tracey_thorn) December 6, 2018

Part of my youth dies with him. https://t.co/gKpkmScCvc RIP Pete Shelley https://t.co/TsB6QLk2JI — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) December 6, 2018

