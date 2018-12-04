Drake, Ariana Grande top lists of Spotify's most-streamed artists for 2018

This must be God’s plan: Drake is once again Spotify’s most-streamed artist. The rapper had topped such lists in 2015 and 2016 but temporarily lost the crown to Ed Sheeran last year. Now that Spotify’s 2018 data is available, Drake is back at the top with over 8 billion streams, thanks to his latest album Scorpion and the enduring popularity of singles like “God’s Plan” and “In My Feelings.”

Drake was followed on the most-streamed artists list by other rappers, namely Post Malone and the late XXXTentacion. The list of most-streamed female artists, however, belongs to Ariana Grande. Grande’s music was streamed over 3 billion times, thanks to her album Sweetener and her recent breakup single “thank u, next,” which has racked up 220 million streams alone in the month since its Nov. 3 release.

Imagine Dragons was the most-streamed group (defined as having three or more members) of 2018, taking the title from Coldplay behind the power of their new album Origins and singles like “Bad Liar.” Like the most-streamed artist list, the ranking of most-streamed albums is topped by Drake, Post Malone, and XXXTentacion. But Ed Sheeran’s ÷, despite being the most-streamed album of 2017, still managed to crack the top five this year.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage (2)

Check out the highlights of Spotify’s 2018 rankings below.

Most-Streamed Artists

1. Drake

2. Post Malone

3. XXXTentacion

4. J Balvin

5. Ed Sheeran

Most-Streamed Female Artists

1. Ariana Grande

2. Dua Lipa

3. Cardi B

4. Taylor Swift

5. Camila Cabello

Most-Streamed Tracks

1. “God’s Plan” — Drake

2. “SAD!” — XXXTentacion

3. “rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)” — Post Malone

4. “Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)” — Post Malone

5. “In My Feelings” — Drake

Most-Streamed Albums

1. Scorpion — Drake

2. beerbongs & bentleys — Post Malone

3. ? — XXXTentacion

4. Dua Lipa — Dua Lipa

5. Divide — Ed Sheeran

Most-Streamed Groups

1. Imagine Dragons

2. BTS

3. Maroon 5

4. Migos

5. Coldplay

Related content: