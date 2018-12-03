Hootie & the Blowfish to reunite for new album, tour

In this day and age, it seems like all bands come back together eventually. So it is with Hootie & the Blowfish. Despite lead singer Darius Rucker’s recent career as a country star in his own right, the band behind such hits as “Only Wanna Be With You” is reuniting to celebrate their 25th anniversary next year.

“We’re writing songs in the studio, we’re making a new album,” Rucker told the TODAY Show. “We’re not doing it for us. We’re doing it for those people who used to plan their vacations around the Hootie & the Blowfish tour. When we play ‘Hold My Hand’ or ‘Let It Cry’ or ‘Only Wanna Be With You’…when you hear that crowd, sshhh. I’ll play it every night.”

Hootie & The Blowfish are back with a big announcement: the band is getting back together for a new album and going on tour! @HootieTweets pic.twitter.com/CPr8WuCcPz — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 3, 2018

Rucker told the Associated Press that the band hopes to have a new single out in the spring and a full album by summer. The tour will kick off May 30, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Virginia and go on to hit 44 cities, including legendary venues like the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and Madison Square Garden in New York. The tour is set to wrap up with a Sep. 13 show in Columbia, South Carolina — where the band members first met as college students at the University of South Carolina.

