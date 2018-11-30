Chance the Rapper surprise releases two new songs

Chance the Rapper continues to release new music, one song at a time. Following up his four-song drop this summer, Chance unleashed two new singles at midnight on Friday morning: “The Man Who Has Everything” and “My Own Thing,” the latter featuring Joey Purp.

Chance’s last album was 2016’s highly-acclaimed Coloring Book — his third release, the rapper often celebrated it by wearing hats emblazoned with the number “3.” So far he hasn’t officially announced a follow-up, but with six songs released in five months, it sounds like he might be gearing up for another. If so, this hypothetical fourth Chance album would probably sound a bit different than Coloring Book‘s gospel-infused optimism. Like some of the July songs, “The Man Who Has Everything” has a somber mood, as the rapper reflects on his massive success. “My Own Thing” reunites Chance with fellow Chicago rapper Joey Purp; the two previously collaborated on Purp’s “Girls,” where Chance became one of the first rappers to use Ta-Nehisi Coates’ name as a punchline.

Listen to the songs below, on Chance’s website, or any platform where music can be streamed.

