Ariana Grande's 'thank u, next' video made fans and celebrities alike lose their minds

After weeks of teasing, the music video for “thank u, next” — Ariana Grande’s first No. 1 single — has finally arrived. And it’s already causing a stir on social media.
With references to such beloved ’00s rom-coms as Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, Bring It On, and 13 Going on 30, as well as scores of high-profile cameos — including a showstopping Kris Jenner appearance as Mean Girls’ overbearing stage mom (ahem) Mrs. George — the video is being praised by fans and celebrities alike.
Here are some of the best reactions:
Jenner tweeted the video with a memorable Mrs. George line.
And she followed it up with a quick shoutout to the addictive song title.
The original Elle Woods tweeted a comparison pic of the movie version with Ariana’s music video, and Ariana’s is pretty spot on!
She also paid her respects to Ariana’s bend and snap technique!
Mark Ruffalo also tweeted his support for the video, with a line from 13 Going on 30, which he starred in.
Grande saw his tweet and had some feelings about it.
Chloe x Halle, the talented singing sisters and grown-ish stars, were moved by the video.
Fans latched onto the iconic movie looks Grande recreated in the video.
And several observers commented on the self-awareness of Jenner playing a domineering stage parent.
Her quick cameo is pretty priceless, we have to admit.
Other viewers highlighted the handwritten notes in Grande’s burn book (insert eyeballs emoji).
Her Big Sean page had some interesting footnotes.
Ricky Alvarez even got a shoutout!
And Pete Davidson’s page featured the already-classic line “sry I dipped.”
The video also features many of Grande’s Victorious castmates, though one was… notably absent.
A very pregnant Colleen Ballinger also made an appearance as one of the Bring It On cheerleaders.
Fans also picked up on the smaller details in the video, like the delivery guy in the Legally Blonde scene wearing a “BDE” patch.
The video is so good it made fans WANT to relate.
And please don’t forget her iconic short wig.
We stan an actually inclusive queen!
The video has international implications!
While the video was everything fans wanted and more, they’re already asking for the new music Grande has teased recently. Do we even have to say it? Thank you, next!
Related content:
Comments