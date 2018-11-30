Ariana Grande's 'thank u, next' video made fans and celebrities alike lose their minds

After weeks of teasing, the music video for “thank u, next” — Ariana Grande’s first No. 1 single — has finally arrived. And it’s already causing a stir on social media.

With references to such beloved ’00s rom-coms as Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, Bring It On, and 13 Going on 30, as well as scores of high-profile cameos — including a showstopping Kris Jenner appearance as Mean Girls’ overbearing stage mom (ahem) Mrs. George — the video is being praised by fans and celebrities alike.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Jenner tweeted the video with a memorable Mrs. George line.

And she followed it up with a quick shoutout to the addictive song title.

The original Elle Woods tweeted a comparison pic of the movie version with Ariana’s music video, and Ariana’s is pretty spot on!

Can we please talk about @ArianaGrande's Bend and Snap?! 10/10 nailed it! 💖🙌🏼 #thankunext — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) November 30, 2018

She also paid her respects to Ariana’s bend and snap technique!

Having some Razzles (it’s a candy AND a gum) in your honor, @ArianaGrande! #thankunext https://t.co/5QA1pNtbiO — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 30, 2018

Mark Ruffalo also tweeted his support for the video, with a line from 13 Going on 30, which he starred in.

Grande saw his tweet and had some feelings about it.

thank u, next gave me CHILLSS 😍😍😍😍 @ArianaGrande — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) November 30, 2018

Chloe x Halle, the talented singing sisters and grown-ish stars, were moved by the video.

i cant stop watching this video… her mind… her fucking mind… pic.twitter.com/gBX52m1mWB — jovanda bynes (@jovanhiII) November 30, 2018

Fans latched onto the iconic movie looks Grande recreated in the video.

I hate it but I have to grudgingly stan a chaotic self-aware glamarous pop-culture villain pic.twitter.com/OhvY61liNv — bolu babalola (@BeeBabs) November 30, 2018

And several observers commented on the self-awareness of Jenner playing a domineering stage parent.

KRIS JENNER AS MRS. GEORGE IT’S WHAT WE ALL NEEDED IT. #thankUNextvideo pic.twitter.com/pOABlEV4XS — luisjosé. (@narcicismo) November 30, 2018

Her quick cameo is pretty priceless, we have to admit.

Y’all @ArianaGrande really wrote “HUUUUUGE” on her burn book page about Pete I- pic.twitter.com/DeWs9qBMM9 — Em♡ (@etay73) November 30, 2018

Other viewers highlighted the handwritten notes in Grande’s burn book (insert eyeballs emoji).

Ariana must’ve heard Jhene covered up her Big Sean tattoo https://t.co/rL4MseU0t1 — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) November 30, 2018

Her Big Sean page had some interesting footnotes.

“Could still get it” “srry I dipped” “HUUUUUGE” LMFAO pic.twitter.com/zODCp2UCeG — 𝓂𝒶𝓇𝒾𝒶 (@cakefacecutie) November 30, 2018

Ricky Alvarez even got a shoutout!

ariana writing "sorry i dipped" is canon — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) November 30, 2018

And Pete Davidson’s page featured the already-classic line “sry I dipped.”

i guess they ALL didn’t get to be in the video #thankunextvideo pic.twitter.com/kmwgWF4ezJ — haley (@deckersdagger) November 30, 2018

The video also features many of Grande’s Victorious castmates, though one was… notably absent.

A very pregnant Colleen Ballinger also made an appearance as one of the Bring It On cheerleaders.

Ariana really had the Legally Blonde UPS guy wear a BDE shirt pic.twitter.com/drxFkQWoWG — julia reinstein 🚡 (@juliareinstein) November 30, 2018

Fans also picked up on the smaller details in the video, like the delivery guy in the Legally Blonde scene wearing a “BDE” patch.

the #ThankUNextVideo makes me wanna be overdramatic and start a fight with my boyfriend just so I can relate to @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/I9knI4XoGF — Joey Graceffa (@JoeyGraceffa) November 30, 2018

The video is so good it made fans WANT to relate.

Tired: Kris Jenner is the MVP of the Thank U, Next vid.

Wired: The Jennifer Garner wig deserves a special Pulitzer. — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) November 30, 2018

And please don’t forget her iconic short wig.

Ariana Grande is a bad bitch with vocals, talent, and not only does she include black women and WOC in her work, she also makes sure they're constantly VISIBLE too. In Ari, we stan. — jinchuuriki (@BreeeCass) November 30, 2018

We stan an actually inclusive queen!

the thank u next video,,,,,my god pic.twitter.com/F9pUKqlWMM — shereen (@delashereen) November 30, 2018

The video has international implications!

While the video was everything fans wanted and more, they’re already asking for the new music Grande has teased recently. Do we even have to say it? Thank you, next!

Related content: