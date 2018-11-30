Ariana Grande drops 'thank u, next' music video inspired by Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, more

Get in, loser! We’re going bopping.

Ariana Grande unveiled the music video for her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single “thank u, next” Friday morning, ending fan anticipation after the pop star spent weeks teasing the visual’s various homages to teen movies like Mean Girls, 13 Going on 30, Bring It On, and Legally Blonde.

The 25-year-old singer delivered on her promise, as the Hannah Lux Davis-directed clip features cameos from Mean Girls actors Jonathan Bennett and Stefanie Drummond, while Legally Blonde actress Jennifer Coolidge appears in an epic tribute to the bend-and-snap routine from the Reese Witherspoon-starring film series.

The video also cycles through recreations of scenes from the aforementioned films, including the teeth-brushing scene performed by Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Bradford in Bring It On (plus hardcore cheer choreography lifted from the movie) and the “Jingle Bell Rock” dance sequence from Mean Girls — complete with a camcorder-wielding Kris Jenner, clad in a pink tracksuit inspired by Amy Poehler’s character.

Troye Sivan, comedian Colleen Ballinger, and YouTube star Gabi DeMartino (who memorably made a video of herself transforming into Grande over the summer) also have small roles in the video.

Though she doesn’t appear in the final version, Lindsay Lohan — who played Cady Heron in the original Mean Girls film — addressed Dynasty actress Elizabeth Gillies’ recasting in the role in an Instagram post Tuesday.

“Ain’t nobody Lindsay Lohan like the real Lindsay Lohan,” the 32-year-old captioned under a selfie on Instagram, which she indicated was taken “behind the scenes” at an undisclosed shoot, going on to reference a Nov. 24 teaser photo depicting Grande, Courtney Chipolone, Alexa Luria, and Gillies as Mean Girls‘ group initially portrayed by Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert. “But so flattered by @arianagrande loving #MeanGirls so much! Also, I love #dynasty.”

Watch the full “thank u, next” music video, which serves as the lead single from Grande’s upcoming fifth studio album of the same name, above.

