New Zayn album revealed: Icarus Falls gets release date, new single

Zayn is revving up for the release of his sophomore album and new info has come to light, including the project’s title, release date, and new single.

Following Mind of Mine in 2016, the ex-One Direction-er is continuing with Icarus Falls, the title for which popped up on Apple Music this week touting 27 tracks.

In addition to the previously released “Let Me,” “Sour Diesel,” “Entertainer,” “No Candle No Light (feat. Nicki Minaj),” “Fingers,” and “Too Much (feat. Timbaland),” the album features a sample of a new song called “Rainberry.” According to DirectLyrics, which first reported the news of Zayn’s album and EW has confirmed, the single will be released at midnight tonight (Nov. 29).

Listen below.

Zayn’s artist page also includes the date Dec. 14 for the debut of Icarus Falls.

“I’m trying to keep it as mysterious as possible but there’s a plan with the rollout,” Malik said on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show in April (via Fader). “It’s going to be different to, I think, anything anyone has done before, I don’t think has done it this way. So it’s going to be interesting to see how the audience reacts to this kind of release but I wanted to try something different. And I think it’s all going to make sense in the end when the album finally drops.”

According to a GQ profile of Zayn, published in June, he also “insists he will tour” the new album.

