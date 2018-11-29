Nothing breaks like a heart, and nothing bumps like a Miley Cyrus track.

The 26-year-old singer released her newest single, a feature on Mark Ronson’s “Nothing Breaks like a Heart,” today after teasing it on social media earlier this week. The song, with touches of Americana blues and symphonic strings, is an absolute folk-rock earworm, and you can check out the music video above.

The three-and-a-half-minute tune is Cyrus’ first release since she dropped the album Younger Now more than a year ago. The lyrics allude to the loss of her home during the Southern California wildfires that devastated her hometown of Malibu and surrounding areas earlier this month. “These silver bullet cigarettes / this burning house, there’s nothing left / it’s smoking, we both know it,” Cyrus sings in the first verse. The Disney Channel darling turned provocateur pop star explained the Woolsey fire’s impact on Twitter, sharing that her “house no longer stands,” but she remained grateful for the safety of herself and her loved ones.

Completely devestated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 12, 2018

Months after completely wiping her Instagram account in July, Cyrus shared nine short videos — each with the same snippet of dramatic strings played over clips from the accompanying music video — all with the caption “11/29 💔,” which together spelled out “Nothing Breaks like a Heart” on her grid. The “We Can’t Stop” singer also tagged Ronson, the track’s producer, on each post.

Although Cyrus only began teasing the track on Monday with a short video of a broken-heart-shaped disco ball, Ronson posted a photo on Instagram of the two musicians back in June, writing, “the girl in this snap helped me write one of my favorite songs. Coming soon x.”

Cyrus and Ronson will continue collaborating next month, when they perform on Saturday Night Live. Matt Damon is set to host the Dec. 15 episode. Cyrus also announced her third collaboration with classic sneaker brand Converse today, releasing a 19-piece holiday collection.

Related content: