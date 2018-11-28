New Kids on the Block to release 30th anniversary edition of Hangin' Tough

They may not be new anymore, but they’re still going strong. On Tuesday, iconic boy band New Kids on the Block announced that not only would they be releasing a 30th anniversary edition of their breakout album Hangin’ Tough, but also embarking on an epic celebratory tour next year.
Hangin’ Tough, the band’s second album, was originally released in 1988 and helped make the band’s career with hits like “Please Don’t Go Girl” and “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever).” The new addition will feature all ten original tracks from the album, as well as three newly-recorded songs and five remixes. Check out the full tracklist below. Hangin’ Tough (30th Anniversary Edition) is out March 8, 2019, but already available for pre-order here.
The band will also celebrate the anniversary by embarking on a 2019 tour alongside guests Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Debbie Gibson, and Tiffany. The tour kicks off May 2 in Cincinnati; check out a full list of dates below.
TRACKLISTING:
1. You Got It (The Right Stuff)
2. Please Don’t Go Girl
3. I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)
4. Cover Girl
5. I Need You
6. Hangin’ Tough
7. I Remember When
8. What’Cha Gonna Do (About It)
9. My Favorite Girl
10. Hold On
11. Please Don’t Go Girl (Extended Version)
12. You Got It (The Right Stuff) – 7” Version
13. I’ll Be Loving You Forever – 7” Remix
14. Hangin’ Tough (TOUGHER MIX) – previously unreleased in the U.S.
15. Cover Girl – 7” Remix – previously unreleased in the U.S.
16. 80s Baby (ft. Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson)
17. Boys In The Band (Boy Band Anthem)
18. The Way You Should Be Loved
THE MIXTAPE TOUR DATES:
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Thursday, May 2, 2019
|Cincinnati, OH
|U.S. Bank Arena
|Saturday, May 4, 2019
|Cleveland, OH
|Quicken Loans Arena
|Sunday, May 5, 2019
|Indianapolis, IN
|Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|Tuesday, May 7, 2019
|Kansas City, MO
|Sprint Center
|Wednesday, May 8, 2019
|St. Louis, MO
|Enterprise Center
|Thursday, May 9, 2019
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|Friday, May 10, 2019
|Memphis, TN
|FedEx Forum
|Saturday, May 11, 2019
|New Orleans, LA
|Smoothie King Center
|Monday, May 13, 2019
|Corpus Christi, TX
|American Bank Center
|Wednesday, May 15, 2019
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|Thursday, May 16, 2019
|San Antonio, TX
|AT&T Center
|Friday, May 17, 2019
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|Saturday, May 18, 2019
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Chesapeake Energy Arena
|Tuesday, May 21, 2019
|El Paso, TX
|UTEP Don Haskins Center
|Wednesday, May 22, 2019
|Phoenix, AZ
|Talking Stick Resort Arena
|Thursday, May 23, 2019
|San Diego, CA
|Viejas Arena
|Friday, May 24, 2019
|Anaheim, CA
|Honda Center
|Saturday, May 25, 2019
|Las Vegas, NV
|Mandalay Bay Events Center
|Sunday, May 26, 2019
|Los Angeles, CA
|Hollywood Bowl
|Tuesday, May 28, 2019
|Bakersfield, CA
|Rabobank Arena
|Wednesday, May 29, 2019
|San Jose, CA
|SAP Center
|Thursday, May 30, 2019
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|Saturday, June 1, 2019
|Tacoma, WA
|Tacoma Dome
|Sunday, June 2, 2019
|Portland, OR
|Moda Center
|Tuesday, June 4, 2019
|Boise, ID
|Taco Bell Arena
|Thursday, June 6, 2019
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Vivint Smart Home Arena
|Friday, June 7, 2019
|Denver, CO
|Pepsi Center
|Saturday, June 8, 2019
|Lincoln, NE
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|Sunday, June 9, 2019
|Des Moines, IA
|Wells Fargo Arena
|Tuesday, June 11, 2019
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|Wednesday, June 12, 2019
|Milwaukee, WI
|Fiserv Forum
|Thursday, June 13, 2019
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Van Andel Arena
|Friday, June 14, 2019
|Rosemont, IL
|Allstate Arena
|Tuesday, June 18, 2019
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Wednesday, June 19, 2019
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Friday, June 21, 2019
|Buffalo, NY
|KeyBank Center
|Saturday, June 22, 2019
|Columbus, OH
|Schottenstein Center
|Sunday, June 23, 2019
|Pittsburgh, PA
|PPG Paints Arena
|Tuesday, June 25, 2019
|Washington, D.C.
|Capital One Arena
|Thursday, June 27, 2019
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|Friday, June 28, 2019
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|Sunday, June 30, 2019
|Uniondale, NY
|NYCB, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|Tuesday, July 2, 2019
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|Wednesday, July 3, 2019
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Friday, July 5, 2019
|Atlantic City, NJ
|Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
|Saturday, July 6, 2019
|Hershey, PA
|Hersheypark Stadium
|Sunday, July 7, 2019
|Raleigh, NC
|PNC Arena
|Tuesday, July 9, 2019
|Charlotte, NC
|Spectrum Center
|Wednesday, July 10, 2019
|Greenville, SC
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|Thursday, July 11, 2019
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena (Philips)
|Friday, July 12, 2019
|Jacksonville, FL
|Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
|Saturday, July 13, 2019
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center
|Sunday, July 14, 2019
|Sunrise, FL
|BB&T Center
Related content:
Comments