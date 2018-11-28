New Kids on the Block to release 30th anniversary edition of Hangin' Tough

Christian Holub
November 28, 2018 at 11:36 AM EST

They may not be new anymore, but they’re still going strong. On Tuesday, iconic boy band New Kids on the Block announced that not only would they be releasing a 30th anniversary edition of their breakout album Hangin’ Tough, but also embarking on an epic celebratory tour next year.

Hangin’ Tough, the band’s second album, was originally released in 1988 and helped make the band’s career with hits like “Please Don’t Go Girl” and “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever).” The new addition will feature all ten original tracks from the album, as well as three newly-recorded songs and five remixes. Check out the full tracklist below. Hangin’ Tough (30th Anniversary Edition) is out March 8, 2019, but already available for pre-order here.

The band will also celebrate the anniversary by embarking on a 2019 tour alongside guests Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Debbie Gibson, and Tiffany. The tour kicks off May 2 in Cincinnati; check out a full list of dates below.

TRACKLISTING:
1. You Got It (The Right Stuff)
2. Please Don’t Go Girl
3. I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)
4. Cover Girl
5. I Need You
6. Hangin’ Tough
7. I Remember When
8. What’Cha Gonna Do (About It)
9. My Favorite Girl
10. Hold On
11. Please Don’t Go Girl (Extended Version)
12. You Got It (The Right Stuff) – 7” Version
13. I’ll Be Loving You Forever – 7” Remix
14. Hangin’ Tough (TOUGHER MIX) – previously unreleased in the U.S.
15. Cover Girl – 7” Remix – previously unreleased in the U.S.
16. 80s Baby (ft. Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson)
17. Boys In The Band (Boy Band Anthem)
18. The Way You Should Be Loved

THE MIXTAPE TOUR DATES:

DATE CITY VENUE
Thursday, May 2, 2019 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena
Saturday, May 4, 2019 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena
Sunday, May 5, 2019 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Tuesday, May 7, 2019 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
Wednesday, May 8, 2019 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
Thursday, May 9, 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Friday, May 10, 2019 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum
Saturday, May 11, 2019 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Monday, May 13, 2019 Corpus Christi, TX American Bank Center
Wednesday, May 15, 2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Thursday, May 16, 2019 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
Friday, May 17, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Saturday, May 18, 2019 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena
Tuesday, May 21, 2019 El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center
Wednesday, May 22, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Thursday, May 23, 2019 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
Friday, May 24, 2019 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
Saturday, May 25, 2019 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center
Sunday, May 26, 2019 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
Tuesday, May 28, 2019 Bakersfield, CA Rabobank Arena
Wednesday, May 29, 2019 San Jose, CA SAP Center
Thursday, May 30, 2019 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Saturday, June 1, 2019 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
Sunday, June 2, 2019 Portland, OR Moda Center
Tuesday, June 4, 2019 Boise, ID Taco Bell Arena
Thursday, June 6, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
Friday, June 7, 2019 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Saturday, June 8, 2019 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sunday, June 9, 2019 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
Tuesday, June 11, 2019 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Wednesday, June 12, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
Thursday, June 13, 2019 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Friday, June 14, 2019 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
Tuesday, June 18, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Wednesday, June 19, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Friday, June 21, 2019 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
Saturday, June 22, 2019 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
Sunday, June 23, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Tuesday, June 25, 2019 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena
Thursday, June 27, 2019 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Friday, June 28, 2019 Boston, MA TD Garden
Sunday, June 30, 2019 Uniondale, NY NYCB, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Tuesday, July 2, 2019 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Wednesday, July 3, 2019 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Friday, July 5, 2019 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
Saturday, July 6, 2019 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
Sunday, July 7, 2019 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
Tuesday, July 9, 2019 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Thursday, July 11, 2019 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena (Philips)
Friday, July 12, 2019 Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
Saturday, July 13, 2019 Orlando, FL Amway Center
Sunday, July 14, 2019 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center

