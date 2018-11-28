New Kids on the Block to release 30th anniversary edition of Hangin' Tough

They may not be new anymore, but they’re still going strong. On Tuesday, iconic boy band New Kids on the Block announced that not only would they be releasing a 30th anniversary edition of their breakout album Hangin’ Tough, but also embarking on an epic celebratory tour next year.

Hangin’ Tough, the band’s second album, was originally released in 1988 and helped make the band’s career with hits like “Please Don’t Go Girl” and “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever).” The new addition will feature all ten original tracks from the album, as well as three newly-recorded songs and five remixes. Check out the full tracklist below. Hangin’ Tough (30th Anniversary Edition) is out March 8, 2019, but already available for pre-order here.

The band will also celebrate the anniversary by embarking on a 2019 tour alongside guests Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Debbie Gibson, and Tiffany. The tour kicks off May 2 in Cincinnati; check out a full list of dates below.

TRACKLISTING:

1. You Got It (The Right Stuff)

2. Please Don’t Go Girl

3. I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)

4. Cover Girl

5. I Need You

6. Hangin’ Tough

7. I Remember When

8. What’Cha Gonna Do (About It)

9. My Favorite Girl

10. Hold On

11. Please Don’t Go Girl (Extended Version)

12. You Got It (The Right Stuff) – 7” Version

13. I’ll Be Loving You Forever – 7” Remix

14. Hangin’ Tough (TOUGHER MIX) – previously unreleased in the U.S.

15. Cover Girl – 7” Remix – previously unreleased in the U.S.

16. 80s Baby (ft. Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson)

17. Boys In The Band (Boy Band Anthem)

18. The Way You Should Be Loved

THE MIXTAPE TOUR DATES:

DATE CITY VENUE Thursday, May 2, 2019 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena Saturday, May 4, 2019 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena Sunday, May 5, 2019 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse Tuesday, May 7, 2019 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center Wednesday, May 8, 2019 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center Thursday, May 9, 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Friday, May 10, 2019 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum Saturday, May 11, 2019 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center Monday, May 13, 2019 Corpus Christi, TX American Bank Center Wednesday, May 15, 2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center Thursday, May 16, 2019 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center Friday, May 17, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Saturday, May 18, 2019 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena Tuesday, May 21, 2019 El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center Wednesday, May 22, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena Thursday, May 23, 2019 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena Friday, May 24, 2019 Anaheim, CA Honda Center Saturday, May 25, 2019 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center Sunday, May 26, 2019 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl Tuesday, May 28, 2019 Bakersfield, CA Rabobank Arena Wednesday, May 29, 2019 San Jose, CA SAP Center Thursday, May 30, 2019 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Saturday, June 1, 2019 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome Sunday, June 2, 2019 Portland, OR Moda Center Tuesday, June 4, 2019 Boise, ID Taco Bell Arena Thursday, June 6, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena Friday, June 7, 2019 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Saturday, June 8, 2019 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena Sunday, June 9, 2019 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena Tuesday, June 11, 2019 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Wednesday, June 12, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum Thursday, June 13, 2019 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena Friday, June 14, 2019 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena Tuesday, June 18, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Wednesday, June 19, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Friday, June 21, 2019 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center Saturday, June 22, 2019 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center Sunday, June 23, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena Tuesday, June 25, 2019 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena Thursday, June 27, 2019 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Friday, June 28, 2019 Boston, MA TD Garden Sunday, June 30, 2019 Uniondale, NY NYCB, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum Tuesday, July 2, 2019 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Wednesday, July 3, 2019 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena Friday, July 5, 2019 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Saturday, July 6, 2019 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium Sunday, July 7, 2019 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena Tuesday, July 9, 2019 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center Wednesday, July 10, 2019 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena Thursday, July 11, 2019 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena (Philips) Friday, July 12, 2019 Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena Saturday, July 13, 2019 Orlando, FL Amway Center Sunday, July 14, 2019 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center

