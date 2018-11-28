Mariah Carey recruits her kids as 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' backup singers

All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is you… and for her children to be the most adorable backup singers the world has ever seen.

On Wednesday afternoon, Carey shared a Twitter video featuring her two children by Nick Cannon, Moroccan and Monroe, providing backing vocals for her beloved yuletide hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The song plays and Carey sings along to her own vocals while her two kids, sporting Santa hats, provide the background “oohs” and “aahs” before joining her in chorus on the titular lyrics.

Roc & Roe have been practicing the background vocals to "All I Want For Christmas Is You", we're gonna take this one step at a time – we're very excited about it! It's our first video doing this! It's festive, Cmon!! 🎄🎶🎄🎶💖 pic.twitter.com/ddlzCtwT3d — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 28, 2018

“Roc & Roe have been practicing the background vocals to ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You,’ we’re gonna take this one step at a time – we’re very excited about it!” Carey wrote in her tweet accompanying the video. “It’s our first video doing this! It’s festive, Cmon!!!”

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” is one of the most enduring Christmas standards of the modern era, having become the most downloaded holiday single of all time and the 11th-highest-selling single (not just holiday) ever. It took on a second life after featuring in a musical sequence in the 2003 holiday classic Love, Actually. “I’m a very festive person and I love the holidays,” Carey said at the time of the song’s release in 1994. I’ve sung Christmas songs since I was a little girl. I used to go Christmas caroling.”

Now it’s her turn to have her own little ones sing Christmas songs — but this time, it’s a song of her own making.

