Listen to two previously unreleased Mac Miller recordings

Months after Mac Miller’s death, the rapper’s music and legacy carry on, whether through star-studded tribute concerts or, now, with two previously unreleased recordings.

This week, Spotify Singles released a playlist featuring tracks recorded live in New York City before Miller’s Sept. 7 death, the result of an accidental overdose.

Below, you can hear a new, more somber recording of Miller’s song “Dunno” from his August album Swimming, as well as a cover of Billy Preston’s 1974 hit “Nothing From Nothing.”

Upon Miller’s untimely death at age 26, tributes and remembrances poured in from the music community, with rappers like Chance the Rapper and Post Malone praising Miller’s talent and willingness to help up-and-coming artists. That message continued on Oct. 31 when Chance, SZA, and Travis Scott were among those to gather for Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, which benefited the late musician’s foundation.

