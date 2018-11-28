Ariana Grande is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look into her Dangerous Woman tour and the making of her Sweetener album.

The star is headlining the four-part YouTube docuseries Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries, which will debut as part of the platform’s latest original content venture, on Thursday.

Viewers will be treated to a glimpse of Grande’s life on the road last year, including moments from her emotional One Love Manchester tribute show.

Grande hinted at the news earlier in the week by retweeting a post from music video director Alfredo Flores in which he revealed a project titled Dangerous Woman Diaries was set to debut. Flores also directed the series.

A new installment of the series will debut every Thursday over the course of four weeks on the ‘thank u, next‘ singer’s YouTube channel. YouTube Premium subscribers will be able to watch the full series in its entirety on Nov. 29.

The new release is the latest in a long line of music projects to debut from YouTube, which also premiered the Demi Lovato documentary Simply Complicated and currently runs the Artist Spotlight Stories program.

Watch the trailer for Dangerous Woman Diaries above.

