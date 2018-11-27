Mean Girls cast, Troye Sivan star in Ariana Grande's 'thank u, next' video teaser

How do we even begin to explain Ariana Grande?

“Ariana Grande told me my hair looked sexy pushed back. She’s not wrong,” Jonathan Bennett — the actor who played dreamy love interest Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls — says in the just-released teaser for Grande’s upcoming “thank u, next” music video, which mimics the iconic montage from the 2004 teen comedy in which North Shore High students explain their obsessions with the school’s most popular girl, Regina George (Rachel McAdams).

“Ariana broke off an engagement, so I found a guy to propose to me,” actress Stefanie Drummond continues in the clip, channeling her Mean Girls role as the lovably obsessed student who infamously let George punch her in the face. “And I broke off an engagement!”

Ariana Grande/Twitter

Among others (including comedian Colleen Ballinger and YouTube star Gabi DeMartino, who memorably made a video of herself transforming into Grande over the summer), Grande’s friend and fellow pop star Troye Sivan also appears in the preview, saying he “heard she’s a lesbian now and dating some chick called Aubrey. It’s f—ing sick.”

Though a release date for the highly anticipated video for Grande’s first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 has yet to be announced, the 25-year-old pop star has heavily teased the visual on social media in recent weeks, revealing further scenes inspired by movies like Bring It On and 13 Going on 30 as well as a cameo by Legally Blonde actress Jennifer Coolidge.

