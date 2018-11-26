Guns N' Roses cut concert short after Axl Rose falls 'severely' ill

Fresh off his Twitter battles with President Donald Trump, Axl Rose fought a new enemy this weekend in Abu Dhabi: Debilitating sickness. Despite repeated vomiting, the Guns N’ Roses frontman refused to cancel the band’s scheduled concert in the United Arab Emirates capital. Instead, Rose fought through his sickness as long as he could, though the show was ultimately cut short when he couldn’t go on any longer.

“They’ve got me on IVs and a bunch of injections, ’cause I got sick today,” Rose told the concert audience, as captured on fan video. “I’ve been throwing up for about the last five hours. So, instead of canceling I’m gonna do the best show we can do for you.”

Two of Rose’s bandmates, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan, confirmed Rose’s sickness in tweets sent after the show. Slash said the frontman was “severely ill,” while McKagan praised his fortitude. Even so, Rose couldn’t make it through the whole show; setlists show the band performed about 17 songs, slightly shorter than their typical 28-song set.

“Axl Rose pulled a damn miracle,” McKagan tweeted. “The man was beyond ill, and pulled off something I’ve never seen in my 40 years of playing.”

The band’s current tour is set to wrap up next month with a show in Hawaii.

Abu Dhabi, you guys were fucking great tonight! Axl was severely ill. But you all were hugely supportive. Thanks for that. We'll see again next time! Cheers! iiii]; ) ' — Slash (@Slash) November 25, 2018

Thank you Abu Dhabi! @axlrose pulled a damn miracle…the man was beyond ill, and pulled off something I've never seen in my 40 yrs of playing. You all pulled him thru. Til next time! — Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) November 25, 2018

Related content: