Beyoncé posts touching tributes during Kim Porter's funeral

Beyoncé is mourning the death of Kim Porter.

As the mother of four was laid to rest in her Georgia hometown on Saturday, the Grammy-winning singer honored Porter in a series of touching throwback photos.

In one image, which appeared to be taken from a yearbook, Porter had a red ribbon in her hair. Alongside the photo, Beyoncé seemed to reference “Heaven,” her own heartbreaking song about loss, writing, “Heaven couldn’t wait for you.”

Quincy Brown, Porter’s 27-year-old son from her relationship with Al B. Sure! — whom Porter raised with Sean “Diddy” Combs — commented on the image with a red heart emoji.

Beyoncé went on to post another picture from Porter’s childhood, as well as an image of Porter posing alongside her and Combs’ twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James, now 11. Both of the images were shared without a caption.

Porter visited with Beyoncé in September, during her On the Run II tour with husband JAY-Z.

The late actress and model posted a photo of the twins and Combs’ daughter Chance — whom he shares with ex Sarah Chapman — posing with the singer backstage.

Porter’s family and friends, including ex-boyfriend and father of her children Combs, bid farewell to her in an elaborate funeral held in Columbus, Georgia, on Saturday, just a little more than a week after her death.

Combs, 49, was spotted arriving at the funeral, as were guests Kimora Lee Simmons and actress Tichina Arnold.

Combs arranged for Porter’s casket to travel in a carriage pulled by horses during the public funeral, which was held at Columbus’ Cascade Hills Church. Acclaimed pastor T.D. Jakes officiated the service.

There was a public viewing held at the Charles E. Huff International Funeral Home before the funeral commenced on Saturday, as well as a viewing on Friday.

Shortly before Porter’s funeral began on Saturday, Combs honored his ex-girlfriend with an emotional note.

“Today we lay to rest our ANGEL,” he wrote on Twitter. “Her spirit lives on with us FOREVER!!! We thank you all for your prayers and support. You have no idea how much it means to us. We thank GOD for all of you.”

Insiders previously told PEOPLE that Combs, 49, held a memorial for Porter on Nov. 18 at his home in Bel Air, California. Among the 100 guests present were Kim Kardashian, Mary J. Blige, French Montana and Kourtney Kardashian.

“He is very involved in making arrangements for Kim,” the insider continued. “He wants it all to be very special.”

Porter was found dead in her home on Nov. 15 at the age of 47. As of Monday, her cause of death remained unknown following the completion of an autopsy.

On Nov. 15, officers were alerted after a woman was found unresponsive in Toluca Lake, California. She was declared dead at 11:40 a.m. local time. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Porter’s death in a statement.

According to an emergency dispatch call posted by TMZ, the call came in as a cardiac arrest. While it’s still not clear what caused Porter’s death, a source told the outlet she had been suffering from pneumonia for weeks.

The couple, who began dating in the ’90s, had three children together throughout their on-and-off-again relationship: son Christian, 20, and twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James. Additionally, Combs considers Porter’s eldest child Quincy his son.

Porter and Combs broke up in 1999 and battled in court over child support for Christian; Combs also dated Jennifer Lopez for two years before he and Porter reconciled in 2003. They split for the final time in 2007.

Combs is also the father of two additional children — son Justin, 24, and daughter Chance, 12 — whom he shares with exes Misa Hylton-Brim and Sarah Chapman, respectively.