Ariana Grande taps Mean Girls actor for totally fetch 'thank u, next' music video

Now Ariana Grande can tell Aaron Samuels in person how his hair looks sexy pushed back.

For her upcoming “thank u, next” music video, the 25-year-old pop superstar is channeling a whole queue of beloved movies, including Mean Girls. If that weren’t totally fetch enough, she also snagged Jonathan Bennett, the actor who played Aaron in the Tina Fey-scripted original movie, as well as her own Burn Book.

Grande makes a killer Regina George (Rachel McAdams’ queen bee role) in a series of behind-the-scenes photos taken from the shoot. She’s spotted surrounded with her posse: Dynasty actress Elizabeth Gillies as Lindsay Lohan’s Cady Heron, Alexa Luria as Amanda Seyfried’s Karen Smith, Courtney Chipolone as Lacey Chabert’s Gretchen Wieners, and, of course, her man candy.

“You’re like really pretty,” Grande wrote on Instagram, quoting one of the many catchy lines from Regina.

The debut of “thank u, next” came with a whole lotta Burn Book imagery, recreating the look of the Plastics infamous hate tome. Grande also helped get the word out by performing the song on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with a routine inspired by The First Wives Club, another film seemingly referenced in the upcoming video.

In the days that followed, the singer shared a number of photos on social media that teased other nods to come. Grande was seen posing next to Legally Blonde‘s Jennifer Coolidge and her own Elle Woods-approved laptop. Appropriately, her dog, Toulouse, will take over as Bruiser.

She also channeled Bring It On with a Toros cheerleader uniform and 13 Going On 30 with a dollhouse similar to the Jennifer Garner flick.

Grande confirmed the 13 Going On 30 homage in an Instagram Story, but teased, “There’s still one more to come.”

Grande released “thank u, next” after her breakup with fiancé Pete Davidson, and the song references him, as well as her past exes.

“Thought I’d end up with Sean / But he wasn’t a match,” she sings. “Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete, I’m so thankful / Wish I could say ‘thank you’ to Malcolm / ‘Cause he was an angel.”

“thank u, next” scored a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single spot, and with all this star talent coming for the music video, just think of what else it will achieve. So grool!

