Here's why stars lip sync during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Yes, John Legend and Rita Ora lip synced for their lives during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. Yes, it appears many people still don’t realize why stars commonly do that.

Ora received the brunt of the flack when she was spotted visibly lip syncing for the NBC cameras on “Let You Love Me,” her new song off of the album Phoenix. The fact is, this isn’t new.

“Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don’t have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance. Hope y’all enjoyed it anyway,” Legend tweeted in defense of Ora ahead of his own performance. “Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live!”

Cold weather is also a concern as it can damage vocal cords. As Kelly Clarkson noted after her performance at the parade, it was “a very cold Thanksgiving moment.”

Clarkson received praise on social media from viewers watching at home for what appeared to be a live rendition of “Heat,” at least according to video footage of her riling up the crowd in between verses. Clarkson, however, wasn’t on a typical float. A rep for the singer did not immediately respond to EW’s request for clarification.

“Fun fact @johnlegend thank you for clarifying what I was about to also tweet,” Ora replied to Legend. “It’s annoying for us but anyway! All my shows are 100 percent live always have been! When you come to a ORA show get ready! Back to holidays! Have a good one guys! :) X.”

Ora’s lip syncing wasn’t necessarily worthy of the Drag Race stage, being that she missed her cue. But singer-actress Simonna tweeted, “We all know that Rita Ora can sing! Don’t be so quick to judge! Idk, but it’s possible that tv streaming was late or she was getting different playback or that the sound she was hearing in her headphone was different from what we heard.”

Macy’s even apologized for the glitches in a statement released on social media.

“During today’s NBC broadcast of the #MacysParade several recording artists experienced technical difficulties that negatively impacted their performance,” it read. “We apologize and want fans to know these issues were out of the artist’s control.”

This article has been updated with a statement from Macy’s.

