LFO singer Devin Lima dies at 41 after yearlong cancer battle

LFO singer Devin Lima has died at the age of 41 after a yearlong battle with stage 4 cancer, a representative for the band confirmed to EW on Wednesday.

Lima was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal cancer in October 2017 after undergoing surgery to remove a massive tumor from his abdomen earlier that month. The band had been planning to announce a spring tour before Lima’s surgery, but those plans were put on hold because of his health.

“It’s devastating news, but at the same time, there’s nobody I know stronger than Devin Lima,” bandmate Brad Fischetti said in an emotional video discussing Lima’s diagnosis in 2017.

LFO, who found fame in 1999 with their hit “Summer Girls” and released a new single, “Perfect 10,” last year, was made up of Lima and Fischetti. The band’s third member, Rich Cronin, died of leukemia in 2010.

The band’s rep says they will be issuing a statement later today.