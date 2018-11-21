Joe Perry cancels solo tour following backstage collapse

Joe Perry is out of the hospital after collapsing backstage following a performance with Billy Joel earlier this month, but the rocker now says he won’t be able to hit the road on a solo tour that was due to kick off next week.

In a statement posted on social media, the Aerosmith guitarist thanked fans for their well-wishes but said his doctor advised him not to embark on the tour.

“I’m home and doing well, but the doctor recommends a bit more downtime before getting out to rock again,” he said, adding, “Was really looking forward to playing these shows with [Aerosmith bandmate Brad Whitford] and [Extreme frontman Gary Cherone] and seeing all of you who were planning to come out and support us. We will be back out as soon as possible. Wishing you all happy holidays and looking forward to seeing you in 2019.”

Perry was hospitalized after collapsing backstage following a performance with Joel on Nov. 10 at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Perry joined Joel onstage for a cover of “Walk This Way” during the show and later needed medical assistance in his dressing room. Paramedics worked on the 68-year-old at the venue, giving him oxygen and using a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to a hospital.

Three days later, Perry posted a statement on Instagram saying that he was “doing well” and thanked fans for their support.

Perry previously suffered a medical emergency while onstage at a Hollywood Vampires show in 2016 as a result of “dehydration and exhaustion.”

According to Rolling Stone, Perry’s next public appearance is scheduled for Feb. 1, when Aerosmith are playing a Super Bowl concert in Atlanta. The band is then set to begin a Las Vegas residency in April.