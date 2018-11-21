Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get in the Christmas spirit with new music video

They make it feel like Christmas — or at least, that’s their goal: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani dropped a new music video on Tuesday for their song “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” to help kick off the holidays.

The couple debuted the song last year as part of Stefani’s first full-length Christmas-themed album of the same name, which was released in October 2017 by Interscope Records. In the video, the pair — who met and fell in love on The Voice — are dressed to the nines and perform before their own “big band.”

Stefani, 49, and Shelton, 42, have been dating for almost three years. Watch the full video for “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” above.

