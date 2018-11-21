Katy Perry tops Forbes' highest-paid women in music list over Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga

Katy Perry is roaring at the top of Forbes‘ highest-paid women in music list.

The publication’s annual survey places the 34-year-old pop star atop its recurring ranking of female artists’ salaries after she bagged approximately $83 million between June 1, 2017 and June 1, 2018.

Most of Perry’s haul comes from her American Idol judging salary and ticket sales for her global Witness: The Tour, which averaged around $1 million per show across the last year in support of her latest album of the same name, which debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart last summer after spawning hits like “Chained to the Rhythm” and “Swish Swish.”

Coming in at No. 2 on the list is Perry’s former frenemy Taylor Swift, who made $80 million across the same frame, though she missed out on the top spot as many of her Reputation tour dates fell after Forbes’ scoring period.

Rounding out the top five are Beyoncé with $60 million following her Jay-Z-assisted collaborative album Everything Is Love and its accompanying tour, Pink with $52 million thanks to her Beautiful Trauma traveling concert series, and Lady Gaga with $50 million in earnings attributed to her pay for appearing in Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born and ticket sales from her Joanne world tour; Jennifer Lopez ($47 million), Rihanna ($37.5 million), Russian-born German pop star Helene Fischer ($32 million), Celine Dion ($31 million), and Britney Spears ($30 million) complete the top 10.

Read Forbes‘ full ranking here.

