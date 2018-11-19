The Rolling Stones announce 2019 American tour

Next year’s live music lineup just got a lot flashier.

Legendary Brit rockers the Rolling Stones have announced that they’ll be playing in 13 American cities in 2019. The No Filter tour will kick off at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on April 20 and take Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, and Ron Wood to Houston, Texas; Pasadena, California; Washington, DC.; and Chicago, Illinois, among other locales.

The set list will include “Sympathy For The Devil,” “Paint It Black,” “Brown Sugar,” and “Miss You,”

“It’s a thrill when we play stadiums in the States — the energy is always amazing!” Jagger said in a statement.

“I’ve always loved playing the states,” added Richards. “It’s a great crowd,” said Richards.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Nov. 30, at 10 a.m local time. A full list of shows can be found at the band’s website. Watch the tour announcement video above.

