Keith Urban named CMA Entertainer of the Year in surprise win

The Country Music Association’s trophy for Entertainer of the Year is coming home with Keith Urban.

The singer-songwriter took home the top prize Wednesday night at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in what was a surprise win.

“I wish my dad was alive to see this, but I think he’s watching over me tonight,” Urban said as he took the stage looking genuinely shocked. “I am just very blessed I get to do what I do. God bless country music, God bless you all.”

The moment everyone will be talking about! @KeithUrban's Entertainer of the Year acceptance speech is everything!!! 😭😭😭 Check out this #CMAawards highlight thanks to @CrownRoyal. pic.twitter.com/193Qbf1GO2 — ABC (@ABCNetwork) November 15, 2018

Grammy winner Chris Stapleton was heavily favored to win in the category, having taken home three other prizes earlier in the evening: Male Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year, and Song of the Year.

In addition to Stapleton, Urban beat out Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, and Kenny Chesney. While Urban’s competitors all had No. 1 songs this year, Urban had no major hits off his album Graffiti U, which received middling reviews and was criticized by some for not being country enough. Urban previously won Entertainer of the Year in 2005.

The EOY category was noticeably devoid of female nominees on a night when artists like Carrie Underwood and Kacey Musgraves took home awards for standout records. Underwood was the most recent female nominee in the category, in 2016, and the last time a woman won was Taylor Swift in 2011.

