Miley Cyrus 'devastated' after losing home in California wildfires

Miley Cyrus is among many who lost their homes during the devastating California wildfires.

Over the weekend, the singer tweeted that the Malibu home she shares with fiancé, actor Liam Hemsworth, and her numerous pets “no longer stands,” but added that everyone “made it out safely” and “that’s all that matters right now.”

Deadly fires tore through California beginning late last week, causing hundreds of thousands to evacuate their homes and widespread destruction that has left at least 31 people dead. Cyrus was among many celebrities — including Neil Young, Robin Thicke, Gerard Butler — who safely evacuated but unfortunately lost their homes.

“Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community,” Cyrus wrote on Twitter. “I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong.” The “Malibu” singer went on to share her appreciation for the firefighters and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department, as well as posting details on how to donate and help with relief efforts.

