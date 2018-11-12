Lorde accuses Kanye West and Kid Cudi of stealing her stage design

Lorde clearly didn’t give Kanye West and Kid Cudi the green light to use a similar stage design to her 2017 Coachella set.

On Sunday night in Los Angeles, Kids See Ghosts (West and Cudi’s collaboration name) closed out Camp Flog Gnaw by performing from inside a transparent box hanging above the stage. Was this the latest idea from the self-proclaimed creative West? Well, Lorde says not so fast.

In a series of Instagram stories on Monday, the singer pointed out how similar the set design is to hers from Coachella in 2017 and her recent tour. “I’m proud of the work I do and it’s flattering when other artists feel inspired by it, to the extent that they choose to try it on themselves,” she wrote. “But don’t steal — not from women or anyone else — not in 2018 or ever.”

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Camp Flog Gnaw/Instagram

Worth noting is that West previously used a floating stage for his Saint Pablo Tour, as well as Lorde and West’s connection to Es Devlin, the British artist and designer who has worked with both artists, including with Lorde on the Coachella design in question.

Representatives for Devlin did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

