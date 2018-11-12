Kanye West, Kid Cudi make controversy-free, entertaining live Kids See Ghosts debut

Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s official live debut as Kids See Ghosts was the opposite of the last time they were seen onstage together. Sunday’s closing set of Camp Flog Gnaw at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles wasn’t Saturday Night Live; there was no MAGA hat, no political statements, no horrified SNL cast members, and no cut short performance. Instead, Kanye fans got the only thing they want: to be able to just enjoy his music.

Tyler, the Creator’s seventh annual festival featured plenty of high-profile artists over the weekend, including Pusha T, SZA, Post Malone, Lauryn Hill, A$AP Rocky, and the event’s host, but the main draw was Kids See Ghosts. Just over five months after dropping their first album together, the super duo of West and Cudi performed their entire self-titled collaboration, plus a few (emphasis on few) older tracks.

To the delight of the thousands of fans, especially those who felt miles back, West and Cudi were always visible considering their whole set was done from a transparent box hanging well above the stage. Being trapped in a box (better than in a water bottle) didn’t stop either rapper from moving around and dancing, specifically West, who seemed to be in his element.

Derek Lawrence

Derek Lawrence

The show got off to a raucous start with Kanye yelling, “Sing that s—, you know it” as he threw it slightly back with “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” from 2016’s The Life of Pablo. Kanye and Cudi then performed Kids See Ghosts in the exact order the songs appear on the album. After performing those seven tracks (so few songs to remember and still Kanye forgot some words on “Reborn”), the duo mined West’s underrated 808s & Heartbreak for “Welcome to Heartbreak” and “Paranoid.” Cudi soon got his time to shine with “Pursuit of Happiness,” which was arguably the night’s biggest crowd-pleasing moment. The show then closed out with what West called his favorite song, the duo’s “Ghost Town.”

The show came amid the deadly Woolsey fire, which has forced many in Southern California to evacuate their homes, including West, who referenced “the crazy week,” saying he just wanted to “have a good time tonight.” Thankfully, in what wasn’t a guarantee, he and his fans were able to do just that.

Watch some social media clips from the show below.

i can’t believe this happened. i feel 11 again and im losing my shit 😭💞 KIDS SEE GHOSTS – Reborn pic.twitter.com/7jqwvP1bUu — internet diego (@DiegoMillers) November 12, 2018

😩😩😩😩😩 Kids See Ghosts need to be a full tour ASAP. pic.twitter.com/sEM3UhwH2x — Devin Dismang (@dismayne) November 12, 2018

watching kids see ghosts perform my favorite song off ye and the man himself @tylerthecreator stopped by to say hi. perfect end to the weekend. pic.twitter.com/hiUJBIr6rB — Shawn Chi (@shawnchi_) November 12, 2018

