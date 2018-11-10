Spice Girls add more shows to U.K. reunion tour because 'girl power' is real

Never underestimate “girl power.” The Spice Girls expanded their highly anticipated stadium tour next year as a result of the high demand for tickets.
Tickets for the reunion jaunt across the U.K. went on sale Saturday. Fans eagerly snatched them up, while others lost out. So now, instead of six shows, there will be 11.
The tour was originally announced to begin on June 1, 2019 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Now two shows were added at the same location, shifting the official kick off to May 29, 2019.
Additional performances joined pitstops at the Ricoh Stadium in Coventry and the Wembley Stadium in London, according to Ticket Master and updates posted to the group’s Twitter feed.
“I know you’ve been bombarded with promo stuff lately but I just wanted to say I’m completely overwhelmed with the response to our tour,” Mel C, a.k.a. “Sporty Spice,” wrote on Twitter. “Wow! I did not expect that. It’s going to be AMAZING!! Thank you so much!”
See the revised reunion tour schedule below. (New dates have been bolded.)
Wednesday, May 29
Manchester – Etihad Stadium
Friday, May 31
Manchester – Etihad Stadium
Saturday, June 1
Manchester – Etihad Stadium
Monday, June 3
Coventry – Ricoh Stadium
Tuesday, June 4
Coventry – Ricoh Stadium
Thursday, June 6
Sunderland – Stadium Of Light
Saturday, June 8
Edinburgh – BT Murrayfield Stadium
Monday, June 10
Bristol – Ashton Gate Stadium
Thursday, June 13
London – Wembley Stadium
Friday, June 14
London – Wembley Stadium
Saturday, June 15
London – Wembley Stadium
