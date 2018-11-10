Spice Girls add more shows to U.K. reunion tour because 'girl power' is real

Never underestimate “girl power.” The Spice Girls expanded their highly anticipated stadium tour next year as a result of the high demand for tickets.

Tickets for the reunion jaunt across the U.K. went on sale Saturday. Fans eagerly snatched them up, while others lost out. So now, instead of six shows, there will be 11.

The tour was originally announced to begin on June 1, 2019 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Now two shows were added at the same location, shifting the official kick off to May 29, 2019.

Additional performances joined pitstops at the Ricoh Stadium in Coventry and the Wembley Stadium in London, according to Ticket Master and updates posted to the group’s Twitter feed.

“I know you’ve been bombarded with promo stuff lately but I just wanted to say I’m completely overwhelmed with the response to our tour,” Mel C, a.k.a. “Sporty Spice,” wrote on Twitter. “Wow! I did not expect that. It’s going to be AMAZING!! Thank you so much!”

See the revised reunion tour schedule below. (New dates have been bolded.)

Wednesday, May 29

Manchester – Etihad Stadium

Friday, May 31

Manchester – Etihad Stadium

Saturday, June 1

Manchester – Etihad Stadium

Monday, June 3

Coventry – Ricoh Stadium

Tuesday, June 4

Coventry – Ricoh Stadium

Thursday, June 6

Sunderland – Stadium Of Light

Saturday, June 8

Edinburgh – BT Murrayfield Stadium

Monday, June 10

Bristol – Ashton Gate Stadium

Thursday, June 13

London – Wembley Stadium

Friday, June 14

London – Wembley Stadium

Saturday, June 15

London – Wembley Stadium

