Backstreet's back with new Backstreet Boys album and world tour

Not to be outdone by a certain ’90s music group reclaiming the spotlight, the Backstreet Boys are assembling again for a new album and a world tour in 2019.
The former boy band and current man band released a music video for “Chances,” their latest single written by Ryan Tedder and Shawn Mendes for Backstreet’s 10th studio album, titled DNA. With additional tracks penned by Lauv (Charli XCX), Andy Grammer, Stuart Crichton (DNCE), and Mike Sabbath (J Balvin), the release will drop on Jan. 25 with pre-orders available now.
Just over three months later, on May 11, the DNA world tour will commence. The group has been performing for a while, notably taking up a Las Vegas residency, which will end on April 27, 2019. They also got together for a concert cruise, but DNA will lead to their largest arena tour in 18 years.
“Vegas has been amazing and these next set of dates are going to be a party,” Howie Dorough said in a statement. “Then it’s time for us to visit our fans all over the world.”
Over the course of three months, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, and Dorough will travel through the U.K. and Europe, beginning in Portugal, before making their way to the U.S. and Canada. The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey will mark their final stop on Sep. 15.
“We were able to bring all of our influences and styles into one coherent piece of work,” Richardson said of the album. “These songs are a great representation of who we are as individuals and who we are as a group. It’s our DNA. We’re really proud of that.”
Tickets for the DNA World Tour go on sale Nov. 14 through Live Nation, and each ticket comes with a physical copy of DNA.
See the full tour schedule below.
UK and European Tour Dates:
May 11, 2019: Lisbon, Portugal; Altice Arena
May 13, 2019: Madrid, Spain; Wizink Arena
May 15, 2019: Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum
May 17, 2019: Barcelona, Spain; Palau Sant Jordi
May 19, 2019: Paris, France; Accorhotels Arena
May 21, 2019: Hannover, Germany; TUI Arena
May 22, 2019: Antwerp, Belgium; Sportpaleis
May 23, 2019: Amsterdam, Netherlands; Ziggo Dome
May 25, 2019: Mannheim, Germany; SAP Arena
May 27, 2019: Munich, Germany; Olympiahalle
May 28, 2019: Vienna, Austria; Stadthalle
May 29, 2019: Berlin, Germany; Mercedes-Benz Arena
May 31, 2019: Gothenburg, Sweden; Scandinavium
June 1, 2019: Oslo, Norway; Spektrum
June 2, 2019: Stockholm, Sweden; Ericsson Globe
June 5, 2019: Helsinki, Finland; Hartwall Arena
June 8, 2019: Copenhagen, Denmark; Royal Arena
June 10, 2019: Manchester, UK; Manchester Arena
June 11, 2019: Dublin, Ireland; 3Arena
June 14, 2019: Glasgow, UK; SSE Hydro
June 15, 2019: Birmingham, UK; Birmingham Arena
June 17, 2019: London, UK; O2 Arena
June 20, 2019: Cologne, Germany; Lanxness Arena
June 21, 2019: Zurich, Switzerland; Hallenstadion
June 22, 2019: Prague, Czech Republic; O2 Arena
June 24, 2019: Warsaw, Poland; Torwar Arena
June 25, 2019: Budapest, Hungary; Budapest Arena
North American Tour Dates:
July 12: Washington, DC; Capital One Arena
July 15: Montreal; Bell Centre
July 17: Toronto; ScotiaBank Arena
July 20: Minneapolis, MN; Xcel Energy Center
July 22: Winnipeg; Bell MTS Place
July 24: Calgary; ScotiaBank Saddedome
July 25: Edmonton; Rogers Place
July 27: Vancouver; Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
July 29: Seattle, WA; Angels of the Winds Arena
July 30: Portland, OR; Moda Center
Aug. 1: Sacramento, CA; Golden 1 Center
Aug. 3: Los Angeles; Staples Center
Aug. 4: San Jose, CA; SAP Center
Aug. 5: Anaheim, CA; Honda Center
Aug. 7: Salt Lake City, UT; Vivint Smart Home Arena
Aug. 8: Denver, CO; Pepsi Center Arena
Aug. 10: Chicago, IL; United Center
Aug. 12: Detroit, MI; Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 14: Boston, MA; TD Garden
Aug. 15: New York, NY; Barclays Center
Aug. 17: Philadelphia, PA; Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 18: Hershey, PA; Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 20: Raleigh, NC; PNC Arena
Aug. 21: Atlanta, GA; State Farm Arena
Aug. 23: Ft. Lauderdale, FL; BB&T Center
Aug. 24: Orlando, FL; Amway Center
Aug. 26: Nashville, TN; Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 27: Memphis, TN; Fed Ex Forum
Aug. 28: Tulsa, OK; BOK Center
Aug. 30: New Orleans, LA; Smoothie King Center
Aug. 31: Houston, TX; Toyota Center
Sep. 1: Dallas, TX; American Airlines Arena
Sep. 3: Lafayette, LA; Cajundome
Sep. 4: Birmingham, AL; The Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Sep. 6: St. Louis, MO; Enterprise Center
Sep. 7: Kansas City, MO; Sprint Center
Sep. 8: Omaha, NE; CHI Health Center
Sep. 10: Indianapolis, IN; Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Sep. 11: Milwaukee, WI; Fiserv Forum
Sep. 13: Louisville, KY; KFC Yum! Center
Sep. 14: Pittsburgh, PA; PPG Paints Arena
Sep. 15: Newark, NJ; Prudential Center
