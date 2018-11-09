Backstreet's back with new Backstreet Boys album and world tour

Not to be outdone by a certain ’90s music group reclaiming the spotlight, the Backstreet Boys are assembling again for a new album and a world tour in 2019.

The former boy band and current man band released a music video for “Chances,” their latest single written by Ryan Tedder and Shawn Mendes for Backstreet’s 10th studio album, titled DNA. With additional tracks penned by Lauv (Charli XCX), Andy Grammer, Stuart Crichton (DNCE), and Mike Sabbath (J Balvin), the release will drop on Jan. 25 with pre-orders available now.

Just over three months later, on May 11, the DNA world tour will commence. The group has been performing for a while, notably taking up a Las Vegas residency, which will end on April 27, 2019. They also got together for a concert cruise, but DNA will lead to their largest arena tour in 18 years.

“Vegas has been amazing and these next set of dates are going to be a party,” Howie Dorough said in a statement. “Then it’s time for us to visit our fans all over the world.”

Over the course of three months, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, and Dorough will travel through the U.K. and Europe, beginning in Portugal, before making their way to the U.S. and Canada. The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey will mark their final stop on Sep. 15.

Okay, here we go…. #DNAWorldTour 2019! Our tenth album #BSBDNA out January 25th! Thank you all for coming on this journey. Things are about to get interesting!!!!!! Get all the details on https://t.co/hfKjQlfxDf pic.twitter.com/bii6PY4pZC — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) November 9, 2018

“We were able to bring all of our influences and styles into one coherent piece of work,” Richardson said of the album. “These songs are a great representation of who we are as individuals and who we are as a group. It’s our DNA. We’re really proud of that.”

Tickets for the DNA World Tour go on sale Nov. 14 through Live Nation, and each ticket comes with a physical copy of DNA.

See the full tour schedule below.

UK and European Tour Dates:

May 11, 2019: Lisbon, Portugal; Altice Arena

May 13, 2019: Madrid, Spain; Wizink Arena

May 15, 2019: Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum

May 17, 2019: Barcelona, Spain; Palau Sant Jordi

May 19, 2019: Paris, France; Accorhotels Arena

May 21, 2019: Hannover, Germany; TUI Arena

May 22, 2019: Antwerp, Belgium; Sportpaleis

May 23, 2019: Amsterdam, Netherlands; Ziggo Dome

May 25, 2019: Mannheim, Germany; SAP Arena

May 27, 2019: Munich, Germany; Olympiahalle

May 28, 2019: Vienna, Austria; Stadthalle

May 29, 2019: Berlin, Germany; Mercedes-Benz Arena

May 31, 2019: Gothenburg, Sweden; Scandinavium

June 1, 2019: Oslo, Norway; Spektrum

June 2, 2019: Stockholm, Sweden; Ericsson Globe

June 5, 2019: Helsinki, Finland; Hartwall Arena

June 8, 2019: Copenhagen, Denmark; Royal Arena

June 10, 2019: Manchester, UK; Manchester Arena

June 11, 2019: Dublin, Ireland; 3Arena

June 14, 2019: Glasgow, UK; SSE Hydro

June 15, 2019: Birmingham, UK; Birmingham Arena

June 17, 2019: London, UK; O2 Arena

June 20, 2019: Cologne, Germany; Lanxness Arena

June 21, 2019: Zurich, Switzerland; Hallenstadion

June 22, 2019: Prague, Czech Republic; O2 Arena

June 24, 2019: Warsaw, Poland; Torwar Arena

June 25, 2019: Budapest, Hungary; Budapest Arena

North American Tour Dates:

July 12: Washington, DC; Capital One Arena

July 15: Montreal; Bell Centre

July 17: Toronto; ScotiaBank Arena

July 20: Minneapolis, MN; Xcel Energy Center

July 22: Winnipeg; Bell MTS Place

July 24: Calgary; ScotiaBank Saddedome

July 25: Edmonton; Rogers Place

July 27: Vancouver; Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

July 29: Seattle, WA; Angels of the Winds Arena

July 30: Portland, OR; Moda Center

Aug. 1: Sacramento, CA; Golden 1 Center

Aug. 3: Los Angeles; Staples Center

Aug. 4: San Jose, CA; SAP Center

Aug. 5: Anaheim, CA; Honda Center

Aug. 7: Salt Lake City, UT; Vivint Smart Home Arena

Aug. 8: Denver, CO; Pepsi Center Arena

Aug. 10: Chicago, IL; United Center

Aug. 12: Detroit, MI; Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 14: Boston, MA; TD Garden

Aug. 15: New York, NY; Barclays Center

Aug. 17: Philadelphia, PA; Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 18: Hershey, PA; Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 20: Raleigh, NC; PNC Arena

Aug. 21: Atlanta, GA; State Farm Arena

Aug. 23: Ft. Lauderdale, FL; BB&T Center

Aug. 24: Orlando, FL; Amway Center

Aug. 26: Nashville, TN; Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 27: Memphis, TN; Fed Ex Forum

Aug. 28: Tulsa, OK; BOK Center

Aug. 30: New Orleans, LA; Smoothie King Center

Aug. 31: Houston, TX; Toyota Center

Sep. 1: Dallas, TX; American Airlines Arena

Sep. 3: Lafayette, LA; Cajundome

Sep. 4: Birmingham, AL; The Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Sep. 6: St. Louis, MO; Enterprise Center

Sep. 7: Kansas City, MO; Sprint Center

Sep. 8: Omaha, NE; CHI Health Center

Sep. 10: Indianapolis, IN; Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Sep. 11: Milwaukee, WI; Fiserv Forum

Sep. 13: Louisville, KY; KFC Yum! Center

Sep. 14: Pittsburgh, PA; PPG Paints Arena

Sep. 15: Newark, NJ; Prudential Center

