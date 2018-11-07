Ariana Grande is rolling out her new era of music with a playful ode to a romantic comedy classic.

The 25-year-old pop star is set to debut the first televised performance of her new single “thank u, next” on Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she’ll be joined by fellow singers Tayla Parx and Victoria Monet for an homage to the 1996 film The First Wives Club starring Bette Midler, Diane Keaton, and Goldie Hawn.

Grande’s choice of reference (including wearing outfits similar to those worn by the aforementioned actresses in the film) is apt, given that the lyrical content of the new single sees her thanking her exes — namely Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, Pete Davidson, and the late Mac Miller — for teaching her lessons about life and love. Midler, Keaton, and Hawn previously fronted The First Wives Club as a trio of divorced women who seek revenge on their former lovers for leaving them for younger women.

Though the Ellen performance mostly goes off without a hitch, Grande and her companions mistakenly dance through the Ellen audience toward the studio exit when the song concludes.

“She’s gone! She left!” DeGeneres says as Grande makes her way back to the stage.

“I thought we were supposed to exit,” Grande says, apologizing for the mishap. DeGeneres responds: “It’s totally fine, we’re happy that you came back. Thank you for being here…. you’ve had a rough year. We love you, we support you.”

Grande has previously stated that “thank u, next” serves as the lead single to her upcoming fifth studio album of the same name, which she recorded in full following the release of her fourth full-length LP Sweetener earlier this year.

Watch Grande’s performance of “thank u, next” on Ellen above.

