Demi Lovato back on Instagram after rehab: 'I am so grateful to be home in time to vote!'

Demi Lovato is back home after being hospitalized for a heroin overdose and completing in-patient treatment at a rehab facility.

“I am so grateful to be home in time to vote! One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard!” the singer captioned an Instagram photo of her at her polling place Tuesday. “[N]ow go out and #VOTE!!!!”

This was Lovato’s first Instagram post in months. Lovato was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital July 24 after authorities responded to an incident at her Hollywood Hills home. That evening, a representative confirmed that Lovato was “awake and with her family.”

Lovato, 26, first addressed her overdose in a now-deleted Aug. 5 Instagram post in which she pledged, “I will keep fighting.”

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she wrote. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet… I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”

During an appearance on Maria Menounos‘ Sirius XM show in late October, Lovato’s mother, Dianna De La Garza, shared that Lovato had been sober for 90 days.

“Yes, she has 90 days and I couldn’t be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease,” said La Garza, 56. “It’s work.”

