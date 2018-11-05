Viva forever! Spice Girls officially announce reunion tour for 2019

Stop right now, thank you very much. The Spice Girls reunion tour everyone — except Victoria Beckham — has been talking about for months is finally official. Only it’s not as big as the world tour fans and press have been speculating about since February.

The announcement was made on Monday with the news that Mel B (Scary Spice), Melanie C (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) will embark on a limited stadium tour in the U.K. next year.

One person notably missing is Posh Spice. Beckham, who adamantly denied a Spice Girls reunion in the past, will not be joining her ’90s girl gang.

“Being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour, I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!” Beckham said in a statement.

The tour, featuring special guest Jess Glynne, will begin June 1, 2019 in Manchester at the Etihad Stadium and will run through Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh, and Bristol before capping off the tour at Wembley Stadium in London.

With no planned pre-sales, tickets will go on sale this Saturday.

Fans started predicting a reunion when the five women shared a reunion photo in February. Beckham always maintained that it was just a “fun lunch,” but reports from TMZ stated the group got back together with their manager Simon Fuller with plans for a reunion.

“I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour,” Beckham said during New York Fashion Week.

Mel B was the counterpoint. After numerous teases, the America’s Got Talent host definitively said in June, “We are gonna be performing.” Of Beckham’s insistence to the contrary, Scary Spice told Hoda Kotb on the Today show, “She’s always bloody saying that. Stop it! We are touring!”

Mel B appeared to have another message to Beckham over Halloween when she appeared in a Posh Spice getup in New York with a sign that read, “No I am not going on tour.” She was joined by Gary Madatyan, who dressed as David Beckham with his own sign that read, “Please please please do it for the Spice fans b—.”

Modest! Management and XIX Entertainment

See all the tour stops below:

Saturday, June 1

Manchester – Etihad Stadium

Monday, June 3

Coventry – Ricoh Stadium

Thursday, June 6

Sunderland – Stadium Of Light

Saturday, June 8

Edinburgh – BT Murrayfield Stadium

Monday, June 10

Bristol – Ashton Gate Stadium

Saturday, June 15

London – Wembley Stadium

Entertainment Tonight and The Sun first reported the news over the weekend.

