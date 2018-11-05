Rihanna doesn't want Donald Trump playing her music at his 'tragic rallies'

Rihanna is not having it. On Sunday, the pop star learned that her music was played at one of President Donald Trump’s recent political rallies, and made it clear on Twitter that she would try to stop it from happening again.

The information came from no less a source than Washington Post White House bureau chief Philip Rucker, who was trying to convey to readers the politically unique aura of Trump’s rallies. The president has continued to hold such rallies even after winning his electoral victory two years ago, though in recent months they’ve been centered around the upcoming midterm elections for Congress.

“It’s been said a million times, but here’s a million and one — Trump’s rallies are unlike anything else in politics,” Rucker wrote on Twitter. “Currently, Rihanna’s ‘Don’t Stop the Music’ is blaring in Chattanooga as aides toss free Trump T-shirts into the crowd, like a ball game. Everyone’s loving it.”

As anyone familiar with pop music stan culture could have guessed, it didn’t take long for fans to tag Rihanna into the replies on Rucker’s tweet. Once she was aware, the singer shared how she felt about the situation.

“Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up Philip!” Rihanna tweeted.

Rihanna isn’t the first artist to speak out against her music being played at a Trump rally. Pharrell Williams recently sent a cease and desist letter after he learned the president used his song “Happy” at an event in the wake of the recent Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. Musicians including Adele, Neil Young, Queen, Aerosmith, and R.E.M., have also told Trump not to play their music. Over the weekend, Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose also tweeted that the band “has formally requested [our] music not [be] used at Trump rallies or Trump associated events.”

“Unfortunately,” he added, “the Trump campaign is using loopholes in the various venues’ blanket performance licenses which were not intended for such craven political purposes, without the songwriters’ consent.”

The midterm elections will take place this Tuesday. Check here for a list of celebrities hitting the campaign trail this year.

