Bruce Springsteen to release album recording of his Broadway show

For more than a year, iconic rockstar Bruce Springsteen has been performing a Broadway show that mixes music with live storytelling elements. This December, fans will finally get to experience the performance in the way they’re used to, when it’s released as an album.

Springsteen on Broadway is set to finish its extended run on Dec. 15, with a filmed version going up on Netflix that night. The Springsteen on Broadway album will go on sale the day before, Dec. 14. It will comprise 16 songs, making it one song longer than the show’s typical 15-part set. The album’s version of “Land of Hope and Dreams” was released as a single Friday; it is one of the few songs on the album tracklist that doesn’t come with an introduction. Springsteen spices up most of the songs by recounting anecdotes from his autobiography Born To Run.

“He surrounds ‘Growin’ Up’ with memories of his first guitar lessons. (They lasted two weeks. He was horrible.) ‘My Father’s House’ is packaged with tales of Springsteen’s father, a distant and often depressed patriarch,” Madison Vain wrote in EW’s 2017 review of Springsteen on Broadway. “And before launching into ‘The Promised Land,’ he talks of his first cross-country drive, which saw him operating a vehicle for the very first time at the age of 23. ‘That’s right,’ he says, ‘the man who wrote ‘Racing In The Streets’ had never driven a car!’ But knowing the stories doesn’t ruin the magic; instead, there’s an added richness and warmth that comes with experiencing them live in a multi-disciplinary, 360-degree performance.”

Check out the full tracklist for the album below.

Springsteen on Broadway

1. Growin’ Up (introduction & song)

2. My Hometown (introduction & song)

3. My Father’s House (introduction & song)

4. The Wish (introduction & song)

5. Thunder Road (introduction & song)

6. The Promised Land (introduction & song)

7. Born In The U.S.A. (introduction & song)

8. Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out (introduction & song)

9. Tougher Than The Rest (introduction & song) with Patti Scialfa

10. Brilliant Disguise (introduction & song) with Patti Scialfa

11. Long Time Comin’ (introduction & song)

12. The Ghost Of Tom Joad (introduction & song)

13. The Rising (song)

14. Dancing In The Dark (introduction & song)

15. Land Of Hope And Dreams (song)

16. Born To Run (introduction & song)

