Carly Rae Jepsen hosts wild Party for One with wigs, sex toys in new music video

There ain’t no party like a Carly Slay Rae Jepsen party, and the Canadian singer’s new music video proves it.

The 32-year-old dance-pop darling unveiled Wednesday the accompanying visual for her new single “Party for One,” giving fans the first official preview of her upcoming full-length follow-up to 2015’s underground smash E•MO•TION.

“Tried to let it go and say I’m over you / I’m not over you,” Jepsen sings in the breezy tune about rediscovering independence following a breakup, the video for which sees her checking into a hotel populated by broken-hearted souls who push through their romantic woes with wigs, sex toys, and nearly nude dancing, of course.

“Party for one / If you don’t care about me / I’ll just dance for myself / Back on my beat,” the “Call Me Maybe” singer continues into the song’s instantly infectious chorus. “I’ll be the one / If you don’t care about me / I’m making love to myself / Back on my beat.”

Watch the “Party for One” music video above.

