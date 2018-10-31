Toni Braxton bestows her blessing on Beyoncé's Halloween costume

When your Toni Braxton Halloween costume gets the seal of approval from the “Un-Break My Heart” mistress of ’80s and ’90s R&B, that’s a solid costume.

Beyoncé Knowles channeled Braxton’s signature look with a spot-on makeover for Halloween. The Lemonade superstar posed for photos that recreated her 1993 album art, writing “Phoni Braxton” instead of “Toni Braxton.”

“Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends,” Knowles wrote. “Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured. Loving you always. Have a Happy Halloween my Kings and Queens.”

“Phoni Braxton!? NEVER!!!” Braxton herself wrote back. “How do you look better than me on MY album cover? I LOVE IT, Such a superstar! Thanks for the love sis! Happy Halloween. Who run the world…GIRLS! GIRLS!”

Add this look to Knowles’ catalogue of Halloween getups, including her Salt-N-Pepa and Barbie ensembles from 2016.

Other celebrities getting into the Halloween spirit include Joe Jonas as fiancée Sophie Turner’s Game of Thrones character Sansa Stark, Harry Styles as Elton John, and Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart as Napoleon Dynamite‘s Pedro and Napoleon.

