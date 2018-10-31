Kanye West now says he’s ‘distancing’ himself from politics

After his recent visit with President Donald Trump at the White House and giving a pro-Trump speech on Saturday Night Live, Kanye West now says he’s stepping away from politics.

“My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in,” the rapper wrote Tuesday on Twitter. “I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!”

West’s pronouncement came after it was reported earlier this week that he was involved in designing a line of “Blexit” apparel for a campaign encouraging black people to leave the Democratic party. The designs were revealed over the weekend at Turning Point USA’s Young Black Leadership Summit in Washington, where communications director Candance Owens reportedly said, “Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West. [West] has taken one of the boldest steps in America to open a conversation we have needed to have.”

On Twitter, West said he had “nothing to do” with the logo and “never wanted any association” with Blexit. He also listed a number of causes he supports, including prison reform, “common-sense gun laws,” and “love and compassion for people seeking asylum.”

See all of West’s messages below.

I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable. I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!! — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

