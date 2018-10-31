People en Español Star of the Year Cardi B wants the world to embrace Latin trap

This year has been a monumental one for Cardi B. With hit collaborations with Bruno Mars and Maroon 5, a double-platinum album in the form of Invasion of Privacy, and memorable appearances on shows like Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show, it’s clear the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is here to stay.

To cap her breakout year, Cardi has been named Star of the Year by EW’s sister publication People en Español.

People En Español

A Bronx native with Dominican and Trinidadian roots, Cardi B has been seemingly everywhere with her infectious rap and dazzling style. In January, for example, she became the first woman (and third artist) to have five Top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart at the same time. However, while sitting down for her Spanish-language interview with People en Español, the “I Like It” artist said she’d like to see her chosen genre of rap, and Latin trap specifically, be more widely recognized by the Latin community and music industry, and beyond.

People En Español

“I want people around the world to appreciate rap more, especially in the Latin community,” she says. “I think it was last year that in some award show, they didn’t want to present an award for Latin trap.”

In recent years, the success of songs like “Despacito” (featuring Justin Bieber alongside reggaeton artists Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee), J Balvin’s “Mi Gente” (featuring Beyoncé), and Cardi B’s own “I Like It” (featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny) have catapulted Latin music to a mainstream Western audience.

“Latin trap is what everybody is listening to,” Cardi says. “Even people that don’t even speak Spanish are listening to it, they like the beat, they like how it sounds. I want people to be more open to it.”

