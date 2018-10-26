5 Seconds of Summer covers 'Killer Queen' in honor of Bohemian Rhapsody

5 Seconds of Summer is guaranteed to blow your mind. Anytime.

The popular rock band, who broke records this summer with the release of their third studio album Youngblood, are taking on Queen as part of a series of covers in support of the Mercury Phoenix Trust, which is dedicated to supporting the global fight against HIV/AIDS.

5SOS is taking on the 1974 hit “Killer Queen” following Shawn Mendes‘ acoustic rendition of the 1981 hit “Under Pressure.”

“Queen have been such a massive influence on us as a band. Their unique harmonies, the fluidity to their songwriting and how they each used their own musicality to back each other up have always inspired us,” said 5SOS in a statement. “We chose to cover, ‘Killer Queen’ because we kept hearing it while writing our third album, Youngblood and were so enamored by the production and their early realization of the minimalist approach to the track. For us, the exploration of individual vocalists in a band is incredibly important and Queen helped us to see the future of how we want to sing, in addition to how we play our instruments. As a pioneer of individuality, Freddie taught us what it means to embrace the idea of truly being yourself and that’s a part of Queen that lives on in their music now, more than ever.”

The Mercury Phoenix Trust was founded by Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor with manager Jim Beach in 1992 following Freddie Mercury’s death by pneumonia resulting from AIDS in 1991. The Trust was founded in the wake of the success of a 1992 tribute concert.

“Everyone at the Mercury Phoenix Trust is thrilled that 5 Seconds of Summer have joined our global campaign fighting AIDS in celebration of the movie Bohemian Rhapsody. Thank you 5SOS for giving us such an impeccable version of Freddie’s classic ‘Killer Queen,” said Beach.

Stream/download the song here.

Related Links: