Tilda Swinton directed a music video that's just her dogs running on a beach

Imagine Tilda Swinton wafting along the sun-kissed shores of Scotland with her Springer Spaniels, gliding elegantly over the sand as a blissful operatic scores enlivens their afternoon frolic.

Well, imagine no more, because the Oscar-winning actress has done just that with a new music video she co-directed with partner Sandro Kopp.

The six-minute clip — set to an aria by countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, with composition by George Frideric Handel — sees Swinton’s pups gallivanting through nature, digging their noses into the salty brine and running back and forth in front of the camera.

Swinton’s work debuts as part of art multimedia company Visionaire’s Glass Handel project, the official synopsis for which describes it as a an “hour-long live interdisciplinary installation” on display at New York City’s Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine for two nights beginning Nov. 26. Performers at the event include Costanzo and ballet dancer David Hallberg with custom Calvin Klein costuming by Raf Simons. Live painting will also be done by George Condo, on top of a “people moving format” by Ryan McNamara.

Watch Swinton’s Glass Handel contribution above.