Ariana Grande announces dates for Sweetener world tour

The sweet sound of Ariana Grande’s music is coming soon to a city near you. On Thursday, the pop superstar announced tour dates for her Sweetener World Tour, the first time she will be performing behind her critically-acclaimed album from this year.
The first leg of the Sweetener World Tour will focus on North America, and will kick off on March 18, 2019 in Albany, NY. Grande will then pass through the rest of the United States (plus a few stops in Canada) before coming back to New York to finish up with a June 18 performance at Madison Square Garden.
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public, starting Thursday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. local time and lasting through Saturday, Nov. 3 at 10 p.m. local time.
Check out the full tour dates below.
THE SWEETENER WORLD TOUR
March 18 — Albany, NY — Times Union Center
March 20 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
March 22 — Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center
March 25 — Washington, DC — Capitol One Arena
March 26 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center
March 28 — Cleveland, OH — Quicken Loans Arena
March 30 — Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun Arena
April 1 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
April 3 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
April 5 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
April 7 — Chicago, IL — United Center
April 10 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center
April 12 — Indianapolis, IN — Bankers Life Fieldhouse
April 13 — St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center
April 15 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum
April 17 — St. Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center
April 18 — Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center
April 20 — Denver, CO — Pepsi Center
April 22 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Smart Home Arena
April 25 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place
April 27 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
April 30 — Portland, OR — Moda Center
May 2 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center
May 3 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
May 6 — Los Angeles, CA — Staples Center
May 10 — Los Angeles, CA — The Forum
May 14 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 17 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center
May 19 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
May 21 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
May 23 — Oklahoma City, OK — Chesapeake Energy Arena
May 25 — New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center
May 28 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena
May 29 — Orlando, FL — Amway Center
May 31 — Miami, FL — American Airlines Arena
June 4 — Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena
June 7 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena
June 8 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
June 10 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
June 12 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena
June 14 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
June 18 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
