Ariana Grande announces dates for Sweetener world tour

The sweet sound of Ariana Grande’s music is coming soon to a city near you. On Thursday, the pop superstar announced tour dates for her Sweetener World Tour, the first time she will be performing behind her critically-acclaimed album from this year.

The first leg of the Sweetener World Tour will focus on North America, and will kick off on March 18, 2019 in Albany, NY. Grande will then pass through the rest of the United States (plus a few stops in Canada) before coming back to New York to finish up with a June 18 performance at Madison Square Garden.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public, starting Thursday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. local time and lasting through Saturday, Nov. 3 at 10 p.m. local time.

Check out the full tour dates below.

THE SWEETENER WORLD TOUR

March 18 — Albany, NY — Times Union Center

March 20 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

March 22 — Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center

March 25 — Washington, DC — Capitol One Arena

March 26 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

March 28 — Cleveland, OH — Quicken Loans Arena

March 30 — Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun Arena

April 1 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

April 3 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

April 5 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

April 7 — Chicago, IL — United Center

April 10 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

April 12 — Indianapolis, IN — Bankers Life Fieldhouse

April 13 — St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center

April 15 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum

April 17 — St. Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center

April 18 — Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center

April 20 — Denver, CO — Pepsi Center

April 22 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Smart Home Arena

April 25 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

April 27 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

April 30 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

May 2 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center

May 3 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

May 6 — Los Angeles, CA — Staples Center

May 10 — Los Angeles, CA — The Forum

May 14 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 17 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center

May 19 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

May 21 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

May 23 — Oklahoma City, OK — Chesapeake Energy Arena

May 25 — New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center

May 28 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

May 29 — Orlando, FL — Amway Center

May 31 — Miami, FL — American Airlines Arena

June 4 — Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena

June 7 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

June 8 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

June 10 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

June 12 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena

June 14 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

June 18 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty Images

Related content: