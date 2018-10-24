Ariana Grande says she's healing through music after Pete Davidson split

Ariana Grande has been relying on music — and her pet pig — to help her get through a difficult few months.

While talking to her fans via Twitter on Wednesday, the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer revealed that she was working on new music and getting ready to release U.S. tour dates, just one week after calling off her months-long engagement to Pete Davidson.

“It fixes everythin [sic],” Grande, 25, tweeted after a fan commended her passion for music.

But music isn’t the only thing helping the pop star get through a tough time. Piggy Smallz — the pet pig Grande adopted with Davidson — has also brought joy to her life.

“The absolute love of my life,” she wrote, referring to her tiny companion. “I have no idea what i did …… to deserve her”

Grande has had a lot of highs and lows over the past few months. She and Davidson called it quits last week, nearly five months after the Saturday Night Live star, 24, proposed in June.

Davidson popped the question weeks after they began dating, following Grande’s May breakup from rapper Mac Miller, who died in September of a suspected drug overdose. He was 26.

Though Grande recently released her latest album, Sweetener, in August — naming one of the tracks after her ex-fiancée — getting back in the studio has been helping the singer cope with the difficult period in her life.

“It ain’t work when u love it r u kiddin !” she tweeted on Wednesday after a fan praised her hard work. “i’m the luckiest girl in the world to be able to do this s— n express myself n heal this way …. my lifeline tbh thank U for listening n allowing this to be my life”

