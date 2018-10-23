Taylor Swift donates $15,500 to fan whose mother is in a coma

Taylor Swift and her cats are here to help!

After one of the singer’s fans shared a post on social media detailing her desperate financial plight, Swift donated $15,500 to the girl’s family over the weekend.

“My Mom has been in a coma for three years now,” 19-year-old Sadie Bartell wrote on Twitter earlier this month. “She had an ulcer that bled out that led to lack of oxygen to the brain which resulted in brain damage…We take care of her at home full time. My dad is unable to work because he has to always be with my Mom. My older brother and I have to provide for our family. My family is in trouble.”

Hey guys. I’m really nervous to post this. Please help if you can and pray for my family. I’m sorry I never said anything sooner and that I’m suddenly asking for help. I love you guys so much. https://t.co/Jww8qR7Xqu pic.twitter.com/3cXm2o47lg — Sadie 🍁 (@swiftsinautumn) October 2, 2018

The full-time student went on to share that despite having reached “breaking point,” Swift — whose 1989 world tour she saw just two days after her mother fell into the coma — had kept her “afloat through it all.” In response, the Grammy winner donated $15,500 to family’s GoFundMe page, simply signing it “Love, Taylor, Meredith and Olivia Swift.” The family has now raised more than $26,000, thanks in part to Swift’s generous contribution.

YOU FIRIE II CANT ATIP SO BU G pic.twitter.com/Ny7j8WJ8EQ — Sadie 🍁 (@swiftsinautumn) October 20, 2018

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

