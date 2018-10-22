A mid-performance tumble sent Paula Abdul straight down in front of a crowd of fans over the weekend.

The 56-year-old pop star and former American Idol judge fell head-first toward the audience during her Saturday night show at Hard Rock Live in Biloxi, Mississippi after dancing precariously close to the stage’s edge during a performance of her 1991 single “The Promise of a New Day.”

In a fan-shot video (above) from the concert, which took place as part of Abdul’s Straight Up Paula! tour, the singer prompts the crowd to wave their arms in the air. “C’mon!” she says while inching toward the stage perimeter before stepping over the edge and falling out of sight as viewers shriek in the background.

“She did not seem hurt at the time of the fall and still finished like a champ,” the fan who posted the video, known as Lolli 312, told PEOPLE of the incident. “She stated she was a dancer, and falls and drops she has gotten used to over the years.”

A representative for the musician did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Abdul’s Straight Up Paula! tour continues its North American run Oct. 25 in Windsor, Ontario before concluding on March 30, 2019 in Orillia, Ontario.

