Britney Spears announces new Las Vegas residency Domination

Oops, she’s doing it again.

Britney Spears is headed back to Las Vegas for another residency, this time at the the Park Theater at Park MGM, a venue at the newly renovated hotel and casino that’s already slated to host a litany of talented artists including Cher, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, and Aerosmith. Spears’ new residency is titled Domination and will open in February.

The pop star announced the news Thursday night via a livestream on Ellen DeGeneres’ YouTube channel, which included a procession and a brief appearance by Spears.

Spears concluded her first Las Vegas residency, a four-year stint at Planet Hollywood titled Piece of Me, on New Year’s Eve last year. She toured the Piece of Me show across America this past summer and has one more date left, in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 21.

Two days later, Spears will celebrate the 20th anniversary of her breakout hit “…Baby One More Time.”

Watch Spears’ announcement above.

We'll keep on dancing till the world ends with #BritneyDomination! @britneyspears is back to dominate once again as her Las Vegas residency kicks off on February 2019. Tickets go on sale 10/26 at 10am PT. https://t.co/1fh56d4m1c pic.twitter.com/0o0qr0cgdb — ParkTheaterLV (@ParkTheaterLV) October 19, 2018

