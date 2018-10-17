Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, and more CMT honorees on the female artists to watch

Yesterday, the women being honored at CMT’s Artists of the Year ceremony shared which women served as their musical inspirations. Today, they’re letting music fans know the up-and-coming female artists they should be keeping an eye on for the future.

Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum, and Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town cite a range of newer voices including Kassi Ashton, Mickey Guyton, and Carly Pearce.

Tonight, the honorees will take the stage at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville to accept their awards and make some joyful noise in collaboration with other female artists.

Pairings are expected to include Morris and Brandi Carlile; the ladies of Little Big Town; soul legend Gladys Knight; Underwood, and her upcoming opening acts, Maddie and Tae; and Runaway June. Loretta Lynn will also be receiving the Artist of a Lifetime award and will be saluted by Sheryl Crow, Dierks Bentley, and Martina McBride.

The CMT Artists of the Year ceremony airs Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

